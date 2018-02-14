Live: Latest Olympics updates from Pyeongchang

Happy Olympic Valentine's Day!
Send a heart to the #USALuge Team!
#WInterOlympics #BestofUS https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_wkKrU0AEcVKZ.jpg
Always a pleasure joining our boys on @PowerTripKFAN ! We’re undefeated on days we call in from Korea. #thestatsdontlie #PyeongChang2018 #makeamericawailagain @MeatSauce1 @Chris_Hawkey @AjKFAN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_vfXjVMAIxU9i.jpg
UPDATE: Information from the #USALuge medical staff today indicates that first time Olympian Emily Sweeney (Suffield, CT) is doing “very well” after last night’s crash at the Alpensia Sliding Center. More - ow.ly/bW2s30iouxj
#WInterOlympic #BestofUS #EmilySweeney https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_s8fRWkAEk5m_.jpg
.@usahockey makes their debut vs. Slovenia today!
👀➡️ bit.ly/2CkVQtE https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_nD03VQAI5_h1.jpg
Are you watching the #luge doubles FINALS!
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2srcB6K https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_lvs1V4AAfMJj.jpg
#StribOly18 Men's Half Pipe Snowboard finals at Phoenix Park. Shaun White continued Team USA's… www.instagram.com
The boys are getting loose! Puck drops in less than 3️⃣0️⃣ on @NBCSN . #GoTeamUSA
Stream 👉 bit.ly/2BZiMTR https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_lFlfVoAAKNPN.jpg
DAY 5 | ICYMI
#GOLD for @shaunwhite
💯 winter Olympic gold medals for #TeamUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_fNkbVMAA6NgB.jpg
👏🏻 @shaunwhite many compliments for your 3 gold medal 🥇🥇🥇 #Pyeongchang2018 #StribOly18 #Olympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_YUSIWkAARzp-.jpg
"To win, we don’t need a miracle" - Coach @TonyGranato
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2o20qIe https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_KBJ4VAAIXVSg.jpg
The 4️⃣ @NCAAIceHockey players on the U.S. Olympic Men's Team are looking to make a big impact ➡️ bit.ly/2o5x9MR
#GoTeamUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_ImCEV4AAvCUZ.jpg
College hockey fans – don’t forget to tune-in to NBCSN at 7a ET to watch #TeamUSA take on on Slovenia.
1️⃣ 3️⃣ different @NCAAIceHockey schools are represented on the U.S. men’s 🏒 team.
#TeamUSAStudentAthlete https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3Vx41U8AAG04T.jpg
Thanks to the amazing @PyeongChang2018 volunteers for all they do to make the Games great! 💙
#PassionCrew #ThankYouPyeongChang #Olympics #TeamUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_E6E5U8AAq7eB.jpg
.@BrittanyBowe , @hlynnrichardson & @jLanTan take on the 1000m from the Gangneung Oval. #PyeongChang2018
📅: Feb. 14
📏: W1000m
📺: 7:00pm KT / 5:00am ET on @NBCSN .
WATCH: bit.ly/2BZfj7x https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-pWnQX0AElLVN.jpg
Here's the #TeamUSA lineup for its matchup with Slovenia. #WinterOlympics
Puck drops at 7:10amET on @NBCSN . Stream → bit.ly/2BZiMTR https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-74UAUQAAJq1S.jpg
Get your #curling gear on, fans! Or buy some here, teamusashop.com/Team_USA_USA_C… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqOP_7UMAEZRrG.jpg
We're so sad to confirm that @TommyBiesemeyer injured his ankle in training today and will not race in the downhill. 😔 #olympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-xpevXcAAvDLr.jpg
#TeamRoth falls in their first #curling match to Japan. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-wQg3W4AIv2Vv.jpg
#TeamRoth takes aim at an Olympic medal starting today! Watch the final end now on NBCOlympics.com! 🥌
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2El2WjF https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV-ppkTX4AAXglv.jpg