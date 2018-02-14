Live: Latest Olympics updates from Pyeongchang

We're headed to OT. Teams will play a 3v3 five-minute period. #TeamUSA
Watch here: bit.ly/2BZiMTR https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWAH1M9VoAAIL7w.jpg
.@BrittanyBowe skates to another Top-5 finish for @TeamUSA at #PyeongChang2018 .
READ: go.teamusa.org/2Bv3XY7 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWAGBf2VAAUTlgr.jpg
#TeamUSA continues to lead Slovenia, 2-1, with just 3:30 remaining.
Stream the final minutes here: bit.ly/2BZiMTR https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWAFtWfVAAAnatB.jpg
Photos from @shaunwhite 's epic #Olympics halfpipe gold from @CarlosGphoto + video of White watching his winning run. See them here: strib.mn/2EpsPPA #StribOly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWAEYExVQAAU1Zd.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWAEWpmU8AAvtPL.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWAEVPpVMAE34Qh.jpg
4️⃣ GOLD🥇medals puts #TeamUSA in the top 3 at the #WinterOlympics ! #GoTeamUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWADbHVVAAAnNlh.jpg
20 minutes to go! Join us for the 3rd: bit.ly/2BZiMTR
#TeamUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV__Ra1VoAA-ZjL.jpg
🎉 #TeamUSA stays in the lead heading into the final period! #GoTeamUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_-xI2VQAIiJu9.jpg
Photo Gallery: Men's Half Pipe Snowboard finals at Phoenix Park. Shaun White wins the Gold Medal. It is the 100th gold medal won by Team USA in Olympic Winter Games history. #StribOly18 #Pyeongchang2018 #Olympics strib.mn/2ssnpln https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_8mbXVoAIQw0y.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_8kcLU8AEwdWa.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_8itTVwAApu1C.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_8hk_UQAAsZMn.jpg
#TeamUSA heads to the 2nd intermission leading Slovenia, 2-0.
Watch the final 20 minutes here ➡️ bit.ly/2BZiMTR https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_8D-1V4AEia_f.jpg
Green room at the @TODAYshow - the gang’s all here to support Shaun! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_6u8rVoAIGn2A.jpg
GOAL! 🚨
@JGreenway12 pokes home a loose puck in front and gives #TeamUSA a 2-0 lead with 7:03 left in the 2nd! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_510PU0AA8J__.jpg
We're underway in the 2nd period with the U.S. leading Slovenia 1-0. #GoTeamUSA
Stream → bit.ly/2BZiMTR https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_1bngVAAAIYb0.jpg
3️⃣x Olympic gold medalist @shaunwhite on the @TODAYshow ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_09xoVMAA_R4o.jpg
DOUBLES RACE - GO Team USA!
NBCSN - 9:30AM-11:00AM EST
STREAM LINK: ow.ly/jqbY30ioz6E
Photo:Olivia Reiner https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_0unbV4AANiLA.jpg
Brian O’Neill scores a goal in the first period. USA leads USA vs. Slovenia 1-0 after first at Kwangdong Hockey Center. #Pyeongchang2018 #StribOly18 #Olympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_z6CGVQAEl62l.jpg
#TeamUSA is in the lead after the 1️⃣st period! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_zcK4VMAEM3Y6.jpg
🚨🚨🚨 @Brian22ONeill scores the first goal of the tournament for #TeamUSA !
USA 1, SLO 0 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV_xRVjUQAInn8G.jpg