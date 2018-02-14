Live: Latest Olympics updates from Pyeongchang

The @BlueJacketsNHL & USA Hockey combined to provide fun and skill development at last Sunday’s #GirlsHockey Day in Columbus -> bit.ly/2BrlDnn https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWBwmVvUQAAe7pI.jpg
For official Jessica LeClerc, working the #WinterOlympics is a dream come true and the culmination of a lifetime of hard work.
Don't miss your favorite athletes tonight! Tune in!
Update from #USALuge Emily Sweeney - "Thank you for all of the supportive messages! That was a rough one. I’m sore, but I’m recovering. Thank you for all the positive words, I’m really feeling the love this Valentine’s Day."
#WInterOlympics #BestofUS #SweeneyStrong #OlympicSpirit
.@TommyBiesemeyer will not be competing at the #WinterOlympics after sustaining an injury.
The U.S. Olympic Men’s Team looks to rebound after tough opening loss -> bit.ly/2F4JSYe https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWBNLUpUQAAPFgl.jpg
VIdeo - Interviews - Photos: #USALuge Krewson/Sherk 8th, Mortensen/Terdiman 10th #WinterOlympics #BESTofUS
#WinterOlympics GAMEDAY! #GoTeamUSA
The U.S. Women’s Team closes out preliminary round play vs. Canada at 10:10pmET on @NBCSN . Details: bit.ly/2BuXk83 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWBB10MV4AAxsbl.jpg
Congrats to yesterday's giveaway winner Ryan Snyder from Omaha! RT here or share our Facebook post to enter today's giveaway. One winner will be randomly drawn each day we take the ice. Good luck!! #TeamShuster https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWA97FxVoAIWxUr.jpg
#TryHockey For Free Days have welcomed more than 153,000 children to the sport nationally since they began in 2010! 🏒
Register your child for the next one on March 3rd: bit.ly/2eoPiOK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWAtK59VMAAqXJt.jpg
Justin Krewson and Andrew Sherk wait until @pyeongchang2018 to post one of the best results of their career (8th), while @MMortensenUSA and @jterdimanUSA , unhappy w/sled set up, place 10th. Video, photos, results+whole story here: tinyurl.com/ycbaysn2 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWA0XqxVAAEi4lq.jpg
See how social media reacted to @shaunwhite ’s win!
.@Max_Settlage back at it again with the best drawings of #TeamUSA , starting with 2018 U.S. champions @alexa_knierim and @ChrisKnierim !
U.S. National & Developmental Sled Hockey Teams to square off in a pair of Sled Hockey Benefit Games on Feb. 23 & 24. Details: bit.ly/2F20IqC https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWApvFFU0AAIjc-.jpg
Both #TeamUSA teams finish in the top 1️⃣0️⃣ for #luge doubles! 👏go.teamusa.org/2nYNtQi https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWANmYGU8AAMI1D.jpg
Slovenia beat USA 3-2 in overtime at Kwangdong Hockey Center. Jan Mursak with the game winning goal. #Pyeongchang2018 #StribOly18 #Olympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWAXxZnUQAMzDR8.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWAXwdMU8AAc_ZB.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWAXvKEVoAEyXOf.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWAXuNDU0AAAQ4m.jpg
.@BrittanyBowe finished 4️⃣th in her latest race! 👏 go.teamusa.org/2EpyVU5 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWANwFNU8AAQmWe.jpg
A very special Happy #ValentinesDay shoutout to the amazing ladies in our lives, many who are here with us at #PyeongChang2018 and those back home. Thanks for your unwavering love and support! #TeamUSA ❤️💕💋 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWANP9_U0AAqXDv.jpg
FINAL | U.S. Men's Team falls to Slovenia in OT to open play at the #WinterOlympics .
Full recap to follow: bit.ly/2F4AaVy https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWAI2lEVAAAU8-x.jpg
#TeamUSA falls to Slovenia in overtime. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DWAI1CwVAAALmbj.jpg
