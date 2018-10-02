Live: Latest Olympics updates from Pyeongchang

Jessie Diggins from Afton, MN placed fifth in the women's cross-country skiathlon event at the Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre. #Pyeongchang2018 #StribOly2018 #Olympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqqXT8U0AALZmN.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqqWPoVQAEH7Uh.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqqU2EVwAAYuRI.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqqTfQUMAAr36y.jpg
.@BineyMaame is all smiles before her 500M qualifications tonight! 🇺🇸
Good luck, @USSpeedskating ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqm1I5VAAA9Oh_.jpg
Jessie Diggins from Afton, MN placed fifth in the women's cross-country skiathlon event at the Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre. #Pyeongchang2018 #StribOly2018 #Olympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqj67rUQAAJeKZ.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqj53gU8AAIhov.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqj4pDU8AAErTe.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqj3QdVMAAWrv6.jpg
That's a historic 5️⃣th place finish for @jessdiggs , the highest individual woman's placement ever for the cross-country @usskiteam ! 🇺🇸
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2C8NkOt https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqR7ZRVMAAHInz.jpg
Diggins third at the halfway point of the 7.5k classic leg. #striboly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqD-7GV4AAdSq5.jpg
And we're off in the women's 7.5k ski + 7.5 skiathlon! 🇺🇸
#GoTeamUSA and @jessdiggs , don't forget to keep your eyes open! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVp-4rtVAAE-tlx.jpg
RED! 17-year-old @RedmondGerard has advanced to the #snowboard slopestyle medal round. #GoTeamUSA
🙌👏👉 go.teamusa.org/2siBQZ3 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVp8EDCU0AEa_-Y.jpg
We’ve got K-pop, we’ve got dancing ... in 15 minutes, we’ll have a race. Jessie Diggins in the skiathlon, coming up. Cold but lovely day. #striboly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVp9ti_U0AEcuCt.jpg
Avoid FOMO ➡️ Stream these medal events on nbcolympics.com tonight! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVpokJvUMAE2sXa.jpg
Rested & ready. @MikaelaShiffrin will be a medal threat in multiple ⛷️ events!
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2H5NObW https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVp3RE5U0AAAZUa.jpg
View of the Olympic hockey arena. Team Canada on the ice for practice. #striboly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVpyGRIVAAAN4TL.jpg
#HamFam faces Norway tomorrow morning! #GoTeamUSA
🥌 Mixed Doubles
💻 @NBCOlympics
⏰ 6:05a ET https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVpwr5OVwAA0q0Z.jpg
#TeamUSA ’s bringing the fun to you, Park City! Join us tomorrow for live music 🎸, s’mores 🍫 & athlete meet and greets! 🇺🇸 #TeamUSAFest presented by @Hersheys ! ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2siSqrD https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVpqP6hU8AAH9bR.jpg
Relive all that #OpeningCeremony GREATNESS! ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2BRdWYv https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVpft7NUQAAWSiM.jpg
When in Korea, under no circumstances should you flush your chicken down the toilet. #striboly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVpLGxTVoAA43gH.jpg
It’s decided! @bradie_tennell will skate the women’s short while @MaiaShibutani & @AlexShibutani take on the ice dance short program in the #figureskating team event!
go.teamusa.org/2H4BfgI https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVpBcHNU8AAM735.jpg
#HamFam falls to China in #curling mixed doubles. 👀 their next match tomorrow at 6:00a ET! #GoTeamUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVo3vmgVQAIBKZM.jpg
Screenshot 📸 for a brand new, super cool #TeamUSA wallpaper for your phone! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVoy3kEVwAEX_5y.jpg
.@USA_Luge ’s first event is tomorrow morning at 5:10a ET! Don’t miss the first heats of men’s singles on nbcolympics.com! #WinterOlympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVoBPFLVQAAfhSD.jpg
The first #snowboard event of the #WinterOlympics is almost here! Get ready to stream LIVE 😍➡️ go.teamusa.org/2H2PfYl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVolkGOVoAAjZ0n.jpg
The first #snowboarding event of the #WinterOlympics is almost here! Get ready to stream LIVE 😍➡️ go.teamusa.org/2H2PfYl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVolITvU0AA5NHM.jpg