Live: Latest Olympics updates from Pyeongchang

.@SWStheband is taking over #TeamUSAFest presented by @Hersheys !
Fun fact: Their song 'Legends' is the official song of #TeamUSA this #WinterOlympics ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVtxFA2UMAA9XlL.jpg
As we kick off the 2018 #WinterOlympics , it is clear #TeamUSA has support near and far! #PyeongChang2018 go.teamusa.org/2EgLM6W https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVtJsjXUMAEWD4i.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVtJsThVoAAdOqd.jpg
Biathlon athlete @susandunklee makes health a priority before her next race. #GoTeamUSA ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2EuUX70 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVsM4CgUQAAwEBf.jpg
🎤 check 1, 2!
@SWStheband just doing a quick sound check at #TeamUSAFest presented by @Hersheys ! 🍫
See them LIVE at 5pm! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVsZ931VAAANpP4.jpg
.@kevinbickner registers best Olympic result in men’s ski jumping in 16 years! 🇺🇸 go.teamusa.org/2sipu30 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVsCCWlVoAAgl60.jpg
20 years later, @usahockey is looking to win the 🥇 again! Follow their #WinterOlympics journey starting today! #GoTeamUSA
go.teamusa.org/2nXZjct https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVrhpp8VMAE3qJl.jpg
The first events are ✅ for @USspeedskating !
The next men’s short track competition is Tuesday! #WinterOlympics
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2Caz1c6 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVru0LFVwAE4Ntp.jpg
The finals are looking good for @mazdzer & @usa_luge ! #GoTeamUSA 🇺🇸
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2CaMf8P https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVrzmTKUMAAKso2.jpg
A picture is worth a thousand words! 📸
All the best photos from the first official day of the Olympics are here!
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2sn69xG https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVr9voOVoAA-wi6.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVr9u1sU8AAZoWW.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVr9ucDV4AAvms0.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVr9uIzUMAUpCo3.jpg
It was after midnight in a very long day but my buddy @SamBorden and myself still have fun in the mixed zone awaiting interviews. #striboly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVr9tpwVMAAW84x.jpg
You won't want to miss these events TODAY! 😉 #GoTeamUSA
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2Bky8ko https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVrrwjNVAAI8SQY.jpg
#ICYMI : @jessdiggs made #TeamUSA history last night with her 5️⃣th place finish! 🇺🇸
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2C8NkOt https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVrIHwsU0AEAhl7.jpg
The results are in! After the first 2️⃣ heats of 4️⃣, @usa_luge lands in the top 25! 🇺🇸 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVrYv4EVAAAMmNG.jpg
Here is scene as the sister of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un arrives for the game. Cameras swarm her area. #striboly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVrHX80VMAIEsB4.jpg
The #HamFam finishes their 6th round robin match 10-3 against Norway! 👏👏👏 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVrHEhhU0AA4LI3.jpg
Press room dining tonight. Little different than last night. #striboly18 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqz66bVwAAo34-.jpg
Family ties run deep on the @USBiathlon team! Meet some of the ladies of #TeamUSA before today's race: go.teamusa.org/2nP4tIr https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqDAruUMAAf_ZD.jpg
Jessie Diggins from Afton, MN placed fifth in the women's cross-country skiathlon event at the Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre. #Pyeongchang2018 #StribOly2018 #Olympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqqXT8U0AALZmN.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqqWPoVQAEH7Uh.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqqU2EVwAAYuRI.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVqqTfQUMAAr36y.jpg
