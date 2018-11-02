Live: Latest Olympics updates from Pyeongchang

The women of @usahockey get off on the right foot with a 3-1 win over Finland! 🇺🇸
#USWNT off to a good start here in PyeongChang! First game of the Olympics ends with a W for @usahockey !
FINAL: 🇺🇸 3 - 1 🇫🇮 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVvtbEFUQAAAZqC.jpg
Don't call it a comeback. #TeamUSA takes the lead with 2 goals in the 2nd!
Finland leads #TeamUSA after the first period. Plenty of time to bounce back!
It’s official! @mirai_nagasu , @Adaripp , @MaiaShibutani & @AlexShibutani have been tapped to close out the #figureskating team event!
After an unexpected appendectomy earlier this week, #bobsled pilot @justinbolsen is determined to compete for #TeamUSA 💪 go.teamusa.org/2nYBTDX https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVvHtGpVAAADUZ1.jpg
Led by a strong ice dance from @AlexShibutani & @MaiaShibutani , #TeamUSA will look to medal in the #figureskating team event tomorrow.
BREAKING: @shaunwhite found a “Flying Tomato” burger in Korea. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVu8Ve4VoAUsaaC.jpg
#TeamUSA is competing in FIVE medal events in the next 8️⃣ hrs! 😱
#TeamUSA is in medal contention after day 2️⃣ or the #figureskating team event!
UPDATE: With @RedmondGerard 's gold medal, #TeamUSA is now 3️⃣ medals away from reaching 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ total winter Olympic gold medals! 🎉 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVuhdpzVAAAxI80.jpg
Youngest U.S. snowboarder to medal at the Olympics ✅
#TeamUSA 's FIRST gold medal in PyeongChang ✅
Congrats, @RedmondGerard ! 📰 go.teamusa.org/2EhcsV8 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVuNquTU8AAun9M.jpg
HE’S GOLDEN! @RedmondGerard wins the men's #snowboard slopestyle event with an 87.16 to give #TeamUSA its first medal in PyeongChang!!! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVuI-ewUMAAa6K9.jpg
.@usacurl 's @MattJamilton and @heccabamilton fall in their mixed doubles match to Finland 7-5. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVt-Ae6U8AA8TYV.jpg