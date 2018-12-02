Live: Latest Olympics updates from Pyeongchang

An Olympic debut worth waiting for. #EveryMomentMatters https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVzIafOUMAAzlYq.jpg
NEW COSTUME ALERT! 👀 @Adaripp takes the ice soon for the #figureskating team event on @nbc ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVzAaeSVAAASILQ.jpg
The #figureskating team event concludes tonight & #TeamUSA is in medal contention! 🇺🇸 👏 8p ET on @NBC .
Men's free ➡️ @Adaripp
Women's free ➡️ @mirai_nagasu
Free dance ➡️ @ShibSibs https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVyzAD1VQAAakBI.jpg
You won't want to miss tonight's 🏅 medal events!
👀: bit.ly/2EyMFLq https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVxzM0NU8AEygtz.jpg
See how #TeamUSA athletes and fans celebrated @RedmondGerard ’s win on social media! 📱💻🙌🏼
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2ETMUOR https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVxu0qrVAAEf2rc.jpg
#TeamUSA felt the support of home as they competed in women’s #moguls , regardless of the outcome.
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2nXeHG2 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVxXQ8yU8AAt7cE.jpg
Happy birthday @carlovaldes_USA ! 🎉
We hope you're celebrating with some karaoke at the #WinterOlympics ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVra9ORVoAE7X_D.jpg
.@Lowellcbailey will have another chance to compete for @USBiathlon tomorrow at 7am ET!
📖 go.teamusa.org/2EjZJVJ
👀Tomorrow: ➡️ bit.ly/2H5M5Dq https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVxTmlbU0AAdp1y.jpg
.@ecsluge & @taylormorris91 are more than ready for their Olympic debut!
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2BpHjQu https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVvR_ixU8AEPl2k.jpg
Watch the moment @mazdzer slid onto the podium! 👏🥈 ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2H3guSR https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVw2yE9VMAAVkR6.jpg
✅ SILVER 🥈
✅ Track Record
✅ History for @USA_Luge
@mazdzer left his mark at the #WinterOlympics !
go.teamusa.org/2BRAsAu https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVwwJpBVoAEHqe7.jpg
Red, white & GOLD. 🥇
Relive Red's gold medal moment in photos! ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2Ekit3u https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVwEuuvVMAA0UO0.jpg
Caption this: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVwuLZ_V4AAwe9g.jpg
Now THAT’S the face of someone who just made #TeamUSA history! 🇺🇸 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVwm-6ZUMAALtQ7.jpg
.@mazdzer just won the FIRST men’s singles luge medal in U.S. history with a SILVER!🥈🙌 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVwhPHVU8AADW4N.jpg
After an emergency appendectomy less than a week ago, bobsled pilot @justinbolsen is determined to compete at the #WinterOlympics . 💪 go.teamusa.org/2nYBTDX https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVvNPsIVQAAn3H4.jpg
For @RedmondGerard , family comes first and he credits them with his gold medal. 🇺🇸
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2CbU6Df https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVwEZPEU0AEqc3Z.jpg
Cheer on @mazdzer NOW as he competes in the #luge FINALS! #GoTeamUSA
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2nVbYhd https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVwQ__HVMAA2-Bg.jpg
TUNE IN NOW to see #TeamUSA in the #moguls final! 🙌
➡️ go.teamusa.org/2nYeXos https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVwNMYcVwAEo_8O.jpg
Team USA's women's ice hockey team beat Finland Sunday evening 3-1 at Kwangdong Hockey Center. #Pyeongchang2018 #StribOly2018 #Olympics https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVwB1-_V4AAG5KA.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVwBz9fUMAESJtH.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVwBypeU8AAQPuc.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVwBxY2U0AILR1F.jpg
