Live: Latest Olympics updates from Pyeongchang

Mr. Kim’s reaction to his daughter sitting in first! ❤️🙌😭 #TeamUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV4RrsrX4AAbC1F.jpg
Ran into @USBSF last night at the @TODAYshow ! Good luck, guys! Can’t wait to cheer you on here at the #WinterOlympics . 💪 #GoTeamUSA https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV4O-NsVwAE-2MK.jpg
#WinterOlympics GAMEDAY! #TeamUSA 🇺🇸
Get the details here → bit.ly/2EkPfRW https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV4Lj4FUMAAF9gT.jpg
Loving all the cool perks in the #OlympicVillage ! We got to try out the @Samsung 4D winter games experience and wow, if that is what being a ski jumper is really like, I’m not sure I have the stomach for it 🤗 So much fun! #PyeongChang2018 #skijumping https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV4Js9XUMAAcr6q.jpg
Get to your 📺s! @chloekimsnow and the rest of #TeamUSA are going for 🥇 at the #snowboard halfpipe finals! 🏂 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV4CxOcV4AALg24.jpg
Ryan Cochran-Siegle will make his Olympic debut in #AlpineSkiing combined today! He'll be the sixth member of “Skiing Cochrans” ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2G3BIhS https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV0S-X-U8AEvM-u.jpg
About last night.... 😳 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3y_yyU0AEz22a.jpg
.@JoeyCheek is live on the 🎤 from #PyeongChang2018 . @NewsandRecord
READ: bit.ly/2Cdssp3 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DVwAGspVAAAEbUI.jpg
Nineteen champions were crowned yesterday in Eagle River, Wisconsin to conclude the 13th annual Labatt Blue/USAH Pond Hockey National Championships → bit.ly/2En4jCB
#USAHPond https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3hIFeVMAEkhJX.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3hCmsV4AAmrUK.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3hCNwUMAAZJay.jpg
.@maiashibutani and @alexshibutani , dance the dance that will lead you to Team USA victory at the Olympic Winter Games 2018. 🦄 #BelieveinYOUnicorns @IceBreakers https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3erkNV4AAQUDP.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3erKZU0AAlq1x.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3erJzVoAAdqb5.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3erI0VAAAPT7E.jpg
Good morning from the Olympic Village. #Pyeonchang2018 #WinterOlympics2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3crQQU8AAbwuE.jpg
Phone A Friend | Members of the Olympic Men's Team reach out to thank those who paved the way on their Olympic journey: bit.ly/2Hapl51 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3Mw4iVMAA06e1.jpg
Win an autographed podium jacket from 🥈 medallist Max Parrot! Enter at the Bell 🇨🇦 Olympic Club 👉 bit.ly/2CdchIp
#TeamCanada | #PyeongChang2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3H-QAVAAAh2wI.jpg
Laurie Blouin secured 🥈 in slopestyle #snowboard for #TeamCanada
Relive her #PyeongChang2018 medal in photos 📸 bit.ly/2G8opwG https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3HLokVwAAX6_R.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3HH6gUMAAvC3Q.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3HFnpUMAAtmxp.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3HEdyU0AAMba5.jpg
Laurie Blouin secured 🥈 in slopestyle #snowboard for #TeamCanada
Relive her #PyeongChang2018 in photos 📸 bit.ly/2G8opwG https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3GWfgU0AAZvxC.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3GVK5VAAA9Nft.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3GUVdV4AATH1z.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV3GTDdUQAIo6RO.jpg
Patrick Chan delivered a first-place free skate that helped #TeamCanada win #figureskating team gold at #PyeongChang2018
For Chan, the journey to 🥇 wasn't easy: bit.ly/2EDzhpe
@Pchiddy | @SkateCanada https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV29bJ4UMAAmGs2.jpg
Relive the moment #TeamUSA received their #BRONZE medals in the #figureskating team event! ➡️ go.teamusa.org/2BpVQM8 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV25cnZUMAArvJS.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV25cm7VMAAByRb.jpg
For news on your favorite luge athletes, including Olympic #silver medalist Chris Mazdzer, subscribe to the USA Luge newsletter TODAY! goo.gl/3bDiAF
@mazdzer #ChrisMazdzer #PyeongChang2018 #LugeLove https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DV24NTwVoAAcget.jpg