Live: Latest from 2018 Minnesota state political conventions Live

Joe Nuñez dispenses coffee to Murphy’s crew. One woman tells him, “You are a hero.” Indeed. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DesLF_5X0AEbzkF.jpg
Rallies to start the day. T-shirts spotted at the Murphy rally: Faith in Minnesota, SEIU, CTUL, AFSCME, Take Action https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DesKk2XWsAADNvd.jpg
As @KarinHousley 's husband delivers a great introduction just before she speaks to #Duluth2018 crowd, @jacobkschneider keeps it cool in the background. #MNGOP https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeqO25tW4AAHNlJ.jpg
Tina Smith endorsed on the first ballot with 74.5 percent. #DFL2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DepnIoFX0AAYJld.jpg
Loud applause when Painter said “Heck no!” to PolyMet copper-nickel mine and when he decried NRA. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DepblokXUAAiJ_1.jpg
Electronic voting took a huge belly flop here at #Duluth2018 #mngop convention. Appears dead in the water. Huge groans from the crowd when someone said "paper ballots" https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DepTs9bXcAEm1HU.jpg
Sen. Tina Smith starts speech with a shout to supporters — particularly Gov. Mark Dayton, who appointed her to the Senate post in January. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DepTHahWAAA_JS9.jpg
Whelp... that happened... #mngop2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DepJez1V4AATkTv.jpg
.@mngopchairwoman Jennifer Carnahan #Duluth2018 #mngop https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DepJFbIWkAA7UGD.jpg
Leading the Pledge of Allegiance at #Duluth2018 #mngop @AdamAGilbertson with @SenatorBenson @JimNashMN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DepHRhKX4Aol6dK.jpg
Klobuchar says Al Franken was ahead of his time on net neutrality. She said she recently had breakfast with Franken and told him "his work will live on.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DepG6ZNXUAAXfFC.jpg
Goofing on the formality of the state senate compared to his freewheeling House, @JimNashMN donned his formal wig to have a bit of fun with fellow co-chair @SenatorBenson #Duluth2018 #mngop Who thinks he should wear it on the House floor? #mnleg https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DepGAMvXkAI4ZZq.jpg
excellent popcorn at #mngop convention. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DepEmYoUEAA37Ye.jpg
“We are going to take the House back in 2018,” Hortman said & they will focus on education, health care, good-paying jobs and a strong economy. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Deo9ajgXUAs6sJo.jpg
Maria Rosario and Bill Jungbauer, delegates from Inver Grove Heights wanted to take their photo by cutouts of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. #Duluth2018 #mngop https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeosOEgX0AM8OmM.jpg
Jeff Johnson was happy to go with supporter's request to be photographed with his wife Sondi the Republican state convention in Duluth. #Duluth2018 #mngop @MNJeffJohnson https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Deor0s-WAAAirBW.jpg
The spirit of President Ronald Reagan at the Republican state convention in Duluth. #Duluth2018 #mngop https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Deoq3CqX0AEb_1I.jpg
A bit of anti-Pawlenty activity at #Duluth2018 #mngop @ABetterMN invited attendees to take a shot at Pawlenty's budget. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeoqpfMX4AYBKSZ.jpg
Sydney Schmidt, 13, got the job of handling her brother Alex, 15, as he brought life to GOP mascot Ernie the Elephant the #Duluth2018 #mngop Unfortunately here Ernie accidentally knocked his sister in the head as he posed for a photograph. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeoqUCUX0AAEHDJ.jpg
Wonder if I'll get good photos from here at #Duluth2018 #mngop Convention? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Deops-xX0AACtG5.jpg
DFL State Chairman Ken Martin called the convention to order and the color guard marches in. Here we go. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeoomldU8AAUiDV.jpg
Whose merch would you vote for? Walz: stickers, buttons, lit. Otto: buttons, lit. Murphy: bags with band-aids, mints, wet wipes, gum, lit. I think we have a clear merch winner. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeoZL9gUcAEvpO8.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeoZL9aVAAAwPv6.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeoZL91UEAAeLkd.jpg
