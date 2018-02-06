Live: Latest from 2018 Minnesota state political conventions Live

Campaign staff for Murphy (who has not yet picked a running mate) just handed out this lit piece without much additional comment, just saying the two women are aligned. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetesBVW4AANryN.jpg
“This is not the result we were hoping for,” Otto says and they will take weekend to think about it. Murphy up to 47.1 and Walz 45.3. Otto down to 7.5. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetdvYHXUAEv2ji.jpg
celiac friendly lunch. the large mtn dew (lots of ice) is a fine pairing with these savory items. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetWJE8W4AEcSNO.jpg
Imagine if we could all have one of these as we go through our day! Sgt-at-Arms #Duluth2018 #MNGOP2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetNNBSXcAAMhDh.jpg
Unintended consequences of projecting important icons on the floor is having GOP delegates walking all over President Reagan's face. Ouch! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetMtvEXUAEZ8Fw.jpg
Otto starts speech by revisiting 2016, saying they lost because they didn’t focus on big ideas. “We shouldn’t be the party of big money, we should be the party of big ideas.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetHaO-XcAE42Wh.jpg
“We will pass background checks and get the weapons of war off our streets,” Walz rasps at the crowd, and says he would fully fund education. Fist bumps Flanagan as they leave the stage. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetFa5YXkAElYVk.jpg
Murphy says Minnesota needs to fund public schools and close the opportunity gap, institute single-payer health care and raise min wage to $15 . Loud cheers for call to get NRA out of Capitol. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetAn2RX4AA0yUH.jpg
“This is an election for the soul of Minnesota,” Dayton says. He bashed House GOP, saying they were “devious” and “dishonest” this session. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Des8PD2X0AAktw8.jpg
Pelikan gives acceptance speech, says he will never give up the fight for all human rights. “Thank you for believing in a politics of hope, not fear.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Des0wFSVMAAveIs.jpg
A very close first ballot for attorney general, headed into a second ballot. Swanson had 52 percent, Pelikan 47 percent. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DesxtPZXkAUeqEv.jpg
Nancy Nord Bence of Protect MN in her signature orange blazer on #WearOrangeDay — one of many orange shirts in today’s crowd. She is backing Matt Pelikan for AG. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeslByXWsAE7A-8.jpg
Day 2 of the MN GOP convention begins https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DesYrAvXUAAQ2XS.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.