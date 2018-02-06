Live: Latest from 2018 Minnesota state political conventions Live

A little chaos as some Walz supporters head to rally outside the civic center and others rush back to the floor. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeuIvVRWAAg4dAD.jpg
That’s a wrap on the GOP convention in Duluth. Now who is going to clean up this mess! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeuHevIXUAAo3UU.jpg
Lots of emotions from Jeff Johnson before, during and after he received the GOP endorsement. #mngop #Duluth2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeuEmE9WsAUe7_m.jpg
Jeff Johnson receives the GOP endorsement after Parrish and Giuliani Stephens withdraw.#mngop #Duluth2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeuEUJpWkAAufIL.jpg
Lori Sturdevant @sturdevant has apparently time traveled. #dfl2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Det8KR0XkAAfdNj.jpg
Once again, no endorsement. On to ballot 6. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Det8JyjXcAAgPAq.jpg
In case you are wondering: Here’s why Walz is still in the race for endorsement, despite getting 8.3 percent in the last round (drop off rule changes when we’re down to two people). https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Det1dzsX4AAYQdJ.jpg
Otto supporters who want an endorsement put on Murphy shirts over their Otto tees and chant “Endorse! Endorse!” by the stage. Ken Martin was not pleased. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetzSbZWAAAukB_.jpg
Murphy has about 52 percent in this round but big vote for no endorsement - nearly 40 percent. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Detyx-wWkAEE_mx.jpg
Republican candidate for Governor Mary Giuliani Stephens listens as her dad talks about what a great Governor she would make.
Quiet moments from the GOP Convention #mngop #Duluth2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetrqDKWAAEQSd2.jpg
Republican candidate for Governor Phillip Parish thanked his volunteers as they climbed to the stage to cheer him on.
Quiet moments from the GOP Convention #mngop #Duluth2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetsbufXkAANaEP.jpg
Sondi Johnson looked over at her husband Jeff and smiled as they watched a promotional video about Jeff's life and candidacy. In the middle are their sons Thor and Rolf.
Quiet moments from the GOP Convention #mngop #Duluth2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetsIh6X4AAjzXr.jpg
Walz supporters calling for no endorsement, Murphy folks have one finger raised — meaning endorse Murphy. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetrJU3WsAEtzvm.jpg
Walz walking around the floor with four fingers raised above his head, meaning no endorsement. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Detq0tyW4AAUUB7.jpg
Republican candidate for Governor Phillip Parish. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetpvbOW4AA2NCD.jpg
Walz and Otto make way to stage, with a hand held and raised overhead. Walz hugs Baber, Otto’s running mate. No word yet on their plan. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Detp1rZWsAABNmS.jpg
Republican candidate for Governor Jeff Johnson with his running mate Donna Bergstrom. #mngop #Duluth2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetpYgEXcAc_oOB.jpg
Republican candidate for Governor Mary Giuliani Stephens takes the stage in Duluth. #mngop #Duluth2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetotZvX0AAdG6_.jpg
Imagine if we could all have one of these as we go through our day! Sgt-at-Arms #Duluth2018 #MNGOP2018 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DetNNBSXcAAMhDh.jpg
