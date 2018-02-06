Live: Latest from 2018 Minnesota state political conventions

Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Erin Murphy (@epmurphymn ) secured the party's endorsement at the #DFLconvention Saturday. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeuQwT3VQAEJqYN.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeuQuqpVQAAFY1R.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeuQrJ1VAAA4wOR.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeuQo6fV4AAw4Ta.jpg
Martin says the “will of DFLers in this state” prevailed. He said Murphy stands up fiercely and positively for what the party believes, he said. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeuS4v-WAAEusG2.jpg
Murphy: “We are in the position we’re in today, earning the endorsement because of a very positive message, a positive message about our future and about what we can do together when we stand together." https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeuYa4YWAAA7Cd0.jpg
55.7 percent went for Julie Blaha and 43.9 percent for Jon Tollefson in state auditor endorsement race. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Deyj7MpWsAATUAw.jpg
Murphy announces her running mate: state Rep. Erin Maye Quade. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeysSZlWsAIo7xj.jpg
Murphy/Maye Quade signs were ready. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DeytnahW4AQYdT0.jpg
