Holly Baker of #Minneapolis wearing a face tattoo at #womensmarchonwashington . On assignment… www.instagram.com
Sen. Amy Klobuchar addresses hundreds of Minnesotans in DC for the #WomensMarch http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2srhIpWgAAeJVb.jpg
The bus as arrived. Left at 7am Friday from #minneapolis arrived at #womensmarchonwashington 8am… www.instagram.com
Spotted in DC: pink hats. #WomensMarch #onassignment http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2slnELVEAI5BRN.jpg
Katrina Bucknell and Abby tomasek laughed after noticing Lisa butzer photobombed their selfie on… instagram.com/p/BPgRSXeBVu6/
Mother daughter Alicia and Chasity Cypher snuggled as they slept on a bus to the… instagram.com/p/BPhvbTZBtxj/
Sally Finzel check led the map on her phone to locate her location en route to the… instagram.com/p/BPhvRXThxmp/
Sarah Buchanan took the opportunity to chat with a group of truckers at a gas station on a stop… instagram.com/p/BPhvHYPhr0g/
Singing Aretha Franklin en route to the #womensmarchonwashington on a bus from #Minnesota. On… instagram.com/p/BPgRgLlBj2Z/
Yoga stretches at a rest stop en route to #womensmarchonwashington on bus from #Minnesota. On… instagram.com/p/BPgQXZqhUbs/
Chasity Cypher looked out the window early Friday morning as she rode the bus from Minnesota to… instagram.com/p/BPfxq-XB4l1/
Boarding the bus to the #womensmarchonwashington from Minneapolis this morning. Follow my… instagram.com/p/BPfxIm4hFtV/
Deep conversations happening on bus to #womensmarchonwashington as President Trump is sworn in. instagram.com/p/BPfxbkqhAIC/
The sun has set, and out comes the box of wine. And cheese and crackers on the MN bus to DC. #WMW http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2plDFIW8AQnIN7.jpg
Driving through thick fog in Indiana. My seat mate: "This is a metaphor for the next four years." #WMW http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2pgLc-WIAAlOUm.jpg
Minnesota bus to DC has a singalong. #WMW #WomensMarchOnWashington http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2pTZHGXcAIcjaK.jpg