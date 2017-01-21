Minnesota bus to DC has a singalong. #WMW #WomensMarchOnWashington http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2pTZHGXcAIcjaK.jpg
Driving through thick fog in Indiana. My seat mate: "This is a metaphor for the next four years." #WMW http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2pgLc-WIAAlOUm.jpg
The sun has set, and out comes the box of wine. And cheese and crackers on the MN bus to DC. #WMW http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2plDFIW8AQnIN7.jpg
Deep conversations happening on bus to #womensmarchonwashington as President Trump is sworn in. instagram.com/p/BPfxbkqhAIC/
Boarding the bus to the #womensmarchonwashington from Minneapolis this morning. Follow my… instagram.com/p/BPfxIm4hFtV/
Chasity Cypher looked out the window early Friday morning as she rode the bus from Minnesota to… instagram.com/p/BPfxq-XB4l1/
Yoga stretches at a rest stop en route to #womensmarchonwashington on bus from #Minnesota. On… instagram.com/p/BPgQXZqhUbs/
Singing Aretha Franklin en route to the #womensmarchonwashington on a bus from #Minnesota. On… instagram.com/p/BPgRgLlBj2Z/
Sarah Buchanan took the opportunity to chat with a group of truckers at a gas station on a stop… instagram.com/p/BPhvHYPhr0g/
Sally Finzel check led the map on her phone to locate her location en route to the… instagram.com/p/BPhvRXThxmp/
Mother daughter Alicia and Chasity Cypher snuggled as they slept on a bus to the… instagram.com/p/BPhvbTZBtxj/
Katrina Bucknell and Abby tomasek laughed after noticing Lisa butzer photobombed their selfie on… instagram.com/p/BPgRSXeBVu6/
Spotted in DC: pink hats. #WomensMarch #onassignment http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2slnELVEAI5BRN.jpg
The bus as arrived. Left at 7am Friday from #minneapolis arrived at #womensmarchonwashington 8am… www.instagram.com
Sen. Amy Klobuchar addresses hundreds of Minnesotans in DC for the #WomensMarch http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2srhIpWgAAeJVb.jpg
Holly Baker of #Minneapolis wearing a face tattoo at #womensmarchonwashington . On assignment… www.instagram.com
Creative signage for the #WomensMarch from two Minnesotans. They didn't plan to match. "Uteri for the win." http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2sxQsaW8AEI6VZ.jpg
Pink hats converge at the Capitol. #womensmarch http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2szjmIXcAAbTgH.jpg
Is that from the New Testament? #womensmarch http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2s4cWAUoAA8aC5.jpg
Pad protesting found on a building in D.C at the #womensmarchonwashington @ The Capitol,… www.instagram.com
Finally the march on Constitution Avenue. #womensmarchonwashington on assignment for @startribune www.instagram.com
Super large packed crowd in the center of the #womensmarchonwashington . I was stuck there… www.instagram.com
Zee Arenas of Maryland love looked to the sky as she held signs and stood on a post for hours… www.instagram.com
Marchers left behind their #womensmarch posters on a DC sidewalk. (It's nice to have cell service again.) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2um9WlVIAA8lBI.jpg
Stuck behind an incline that blocked their view of the stage, Susan McGlohn snuggles with her… www.instagram.com
Susan Blaakman and Zendi Feeley, both of Rochester, New York, relaxed in the shadow of the U.S.… www.instagram.com