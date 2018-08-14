Live: Primary election day in Minnesota Live

Molly Milinkovich, a 42-year-old small business owner in Excelsior, voted for Matt Pelikan for attorney general. “What I’ve realized is it’s really important to start digging around a little bit more because the party lines don’t really mean anything.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DklcNfHU8AE5oEf.jpg
Talked to voters outside Woodbury Lutheran Church this afternoon. Lori Simon, 60, said she voted Tim Walz for governor because he doesn’t attack fellow DFL candidates. “It’s like eating your young,” the retired social worker said of party infighting. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dklbj8TU8AA8Pf6.jpg
For Laura Purdham, 26, a PhD student of Psychology, Matt Pelikan (D) was the second choice for Attorney General after #KeithEllison who she decided not to support after the allegations of domestic abuse. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DklHHXtX4AIiZsa.jpg
Darrell Hauge, 55, who is into sales work voted at Grace Evengilical Free Church in Fridley. He said he chose Jamal Abdi Abdulahi (D) for the 5th Congressional district because he was happy with Ilhan Omar to continue as Minnesota State Representative. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DklD4clXcAA7U30.jpg
Troy Parish, 37, is a merchandising planner with two young daughters. His vote for attorney general was driven by candidates’ positions on gun control. “I don’t really personally like Keith Ellison, but none of the other candidates really take a stance on assault weapons bans.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkk5r7iVAAEY06b.jpg
Happy primary day, Minnesota! In case you forgot, it is 2018: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkk2ONXXsAEecJN.jpg
Primary election day is underway in Minnesota, and higher-than-average turnout is predicted. strib.mn/2Mm7opE https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkkt1aHX4AAzwRv.jpg
These are your choices: Who's on the ballot today for Minnesota's major offices. strib.mn/2Ldqw4T https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkklPjUXoAEcHTi.jpg
Jake Meyer, 25, calls himself a young progressive. He voted for Erin Murphy because he thinks she’ll be the best at turning out voters in November. “And she’s about politics of joy, not a politics of hate,” he said in reference to her stance on healthcare and immigration issues. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkkYZbtUcAIV28z.jpg
13 people have cast their votes between 7 am and 9 am at the Grace University Lutheran Church by the U of M in #Minneapolis . There are 2108 eligible and 1610 registered voters at this polling place, according to head judge Jeff Reynolds #MinnesotaPrimary https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkkULvoX4AIiiw3.jpg
This isn’t 5-year-old Helene Schirg’s first time voting — her mom Katharina, 41, takes her most years. Schirg said she campaigned for Erin Murphy because “she’s by far the most qualified candidate,” highlighting her stance on healthcare. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkkO4goVsAA4LxR.jpg
Tegan Lecheler, a 19-yr-old U of M student says she voted for Erin Murphy (D) for #mngov and Ilhan Omar (D) for MN-5th district because she thinks both of them would work for "people of all identities" to make #Minnesota best place for everyone. #MinnesotaPrimary https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkkJ2ORXsAIwOg3.jpg
Pat and Becky Steeber, a retired couple living in St. Paul, voted for Tim Walz. “We think he has the best chance against Pawlenty,” said Becky Steeber, a former social worker. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkkHtEsU0AAM9O5.jpg
Christine Weeks, 48, is a mom and administrator at Hamline University. She voted for Erin Murphy at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Paul. “I want someone who knows about healthcare,” she said. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkkGm1uUYAEFP5g.jpg
Pretty quiet on the second floor of Open Book here in downtown Minneapolis. Voters have said this primary carries urgency they haven’t felt in past elections. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkkFXCyVsAAsycr.jpg
"I would have voted for #KeithEllison (D-MN) for attorney general in Minnesota if he was not accused of abuse by a former girlfriend. I didn't chose anyone else in the race," says Jack , a university of Minnesota student. @StarTribune https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkkFLNQXsAA74vi.jpg
"I voted for Erin Murphy, the DFL-endorsed candidate for Minnesota Governor, because she was the only candidate I saw attending a forum discussing LGBTQ rights," Nick Fuqua, 22, a non-profit employee who lives near the Univ of M. @StarTribune https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkkA1npW0AAKwww.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.