Live: Primary election day in Minnesota Live

Amanda Steepleton, who works at a local nonprofit, voted for Patricia Torres Ray for MN-5 and Erin Murphy for governor. The 33-year-old said both races made for tough choices. She chose Torres Ray for her experience and Murphy because that’s who she’d pick in “a perfect world.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmfcinUwAEtrMN.jpg
Maya Mohan, 83, has voted for the last 23 years since he moved from India and particularly loves primaries. Who’s his pick for governor? “He doesn’t want Tim Pawlenty,” his son answers. #MNPrimary https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmbqZ8X4AEOpfB.jpg
At Merriam Park Recreation Center in St. Paul where Hannah Trainor, 33, just jogged to vote for Jeff Johnson for GOP gubernatorial nomination. “He is somebody who represents my beliefs and someone capable of representing the people while in office as well.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmZmwsU8AAsBYk.jpg
I’m at Oak Hills Church in Eagan talking to voters. Among those who will speak to me, there were Pawlenty, Walz and Murphy supporters. Displeasure with Donald Trump was on the minds of several DFLers as a reason to vote today. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmXLuXVAAIvB4p.jpg
The hall for Rep. @IlhanMN 's #MNPrimary party is draped in white and blue (colors of the Somali flag). https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmWIhTWsAAB48R.jpg
Here in northeast Minneapolis, I talked to five voters who all said they abstained from voting for state attorney general, citing recent domestic abuse allegations against Ellison.
“Until three days ago I would have voted unequivocally for Ellison,” said Chris Devitt, 63. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmVOIVVsAAVraZ.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmVOIWV4AAYJj-.jpg
Here in northeast Minneapolis, I talked to five voters who all said they abstained from voting for state attorney general, citing recent domestic abuse allegations against Ellison.
“Until three days ago I would have voted unequivocally for Ellison,” said Chris Devitt, 63. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmVOIVVsAAVraZ.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmVOIWV4AAYJj-.jpg
Election night ambrosia: a newsroom tradition https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmEnbdU8AAPoOA.jpg
Team @StarTribune preps for election night. Pizza TK. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkl-svhXsAA1JAo.jpg
Minneapolis residents have set a record for early voting: 14,990 votes.
"That’s nearly as much as the combined primary totals from 1994 to 2014," the @mplsclerk said.
The primary turnout will be released after polls close at 8 p.m. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkl4rw_W0AEoDco.png
What's your excuse? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dklzo4uWwAAlwBP.jpg
People arriving on foot, by bike and by scooter at Minneapolis polling place. Linda Rolf, 58, is one of the people voting in her first primary. “I have to do whatever I can.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DklmkPXUwAA4X6n.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.