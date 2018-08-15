Live: Primary election day in Minnesota

More people tricking in. Smooth jazz gave way to Stevie Wonder’s “Superstitious.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkms5OhVAAAAfjT.jpg
Tina Smith defeats Richard Painter in Democratic primary in U.S. Senate race. strib.mn/2Pb12Ir https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmtStDXsAMta6K.jpg
Tim Walz just now in St. Paul: “We ran a campaign that we’re proud of. We did it with dignity, passion and hard work. People saw us out there doing what we’re supposed to do and we brought a positive message about a Minnesota that we all want to see.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmvD0HW4AEa3tE.jpg
Maymuna Sahal, a 24-year-old student from Eden Prairie, said to her, Omar represents the Somali community. “It matters when you have a representative who speaks your language, who will take your voice to the White House,” she said. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmwDrbUcAILUCf.jpg
#KeithEllison gets early lead in Minnesota attorney general DFL primary. Stay tuned to @StarTribune for live results of #MNprimary election strib.mn/2vdyJ3z https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmwHAkWsAAbnZr.jpg
BREAKING: Ilhan Omar is set join her friend @RashidaTlaib to become one of the first Muslim-American women elected to Congress. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmwtdjX0AA__ZT.jpg
Rep. Ilhan Omar wins #CD5 race in Minneapolis. She's poised to be the first Muslim woman in congress. #MNPrimary #PrimaryElection https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmxmLyWsAUWeOI.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmxmL0W0AAq-aR.jpg
Nomad Pub is filling up https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkmzpf6WsAABN2-.jpg
#BREAKING : State Rep. Ilhan Omar, an #immigrant , all set to win #Minnesota DFL Primary for 5th Congressional dist. If she wins the seat in Nov mid-term, she will become one of the USA's first #Muslim women in Congress along with Democrat Rashida Talib who won Michigan primary. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkmz-xdWwAI9xfo.jpg
Some are starting to dance as Ellison clearly pulls ahead of other candidates. For those wondering, we’re now on to James Brown, “Get up offa that thing.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkm0WbmUcAAvHCU.jpg
No sign of Pawlenty yet at his campaign party. He’s down by 10 points with 32% reporting. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkm0tX-U0AAoBBu.jpg
Look at this map (Johnson red, Pawlenty yellow): m.startribune.com/2018-minnesota… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkm0-vqW4AAGs3I.jpg
State Rep. Ilhan Omar tops Anderson Kelliher in Minnesota Fifth Congressional District. strib.mn/2Pb12Ir https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DkmwuXvW0AAaB8z.jpg
