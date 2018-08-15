Live: Primary election day in Minnesota

Ellison takes the stage to thank his campaign team. The real work starts now, he said. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkm5GQ2U0AEFHJK.jpg
these are turning out to be much more colorful maps than I anticipated
full results: strib.mn/2018results https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkmyp-UXoAIaPQR.jpg
Ellison thanks supporters https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkm6ZB9X4AA3N7a.jpg
BREAKING: Hodan Hassan wins Democratic primary race for Minneapolis House District 62A, becoming the second Somali American female, after Ilhan Omar, to be elected to a state legislature. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkm6cCDW4AIk6rH.jpg
Rep. Ilhan Omar wins #CD5 race in Minneapolis. She's poised to be the first Muslim woman in congress. #MNPrimary #PrimaryElection https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkm7r41XsAEZFjS.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkm7q1aW0AEt4dW.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkm7n3-XcAAILwI.jpg
Media awaiting Ellison. Currently shaking hands and hugging supporters inside. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkm7_JDVAAACNtz.jpg
Something is imminent at Pawlenty party https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkm9EUsUUAEFfBk.jpg
On allegations Ellison said they’re not true but tonight is about the victory. They will talk about those allegations in days to come but for now his team is focused on the coming general election. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkm9V-EVAAE1xQr.jpg
Supporters have started the Cupid Shuffle. It’s a very happy atmosphere here in south Minneapolis. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkm_IPUV4AE-H1m.jpg
Chants of “We Want Tim” now as crowd awaits word from candidate. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkm_4NZU8AAK3Lf.jpg
“This is not exactly the outcome we wanted, but nevertheless we’re here.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dkm_4J4UcAAwxeE.jpg
I’m at an Erin Murphy election watch party in St. Paul. It’s packed! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknATT4UUAIe4_r.jpg
Pawlenty addressing the crowd now. Thanking campaign team. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknAf_sU4AA7XHk.jpg
After a round of “We Want Tim” chants broke out, music staring to play inside the ballroom. “Pumped Up Kicks” playing as space is getting tighter in front of where Walz and Flanagan will take the stage. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknA3ApXsAAWAoU.jpg
Johnson leads Pawlenty in GOP race for governor, while Walz leads DFL, Swanson/Nolan ticket concedes. startribune.com/wide-open-race… via @StarTribune https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknA6vPW0AYRJdj.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknA3H-XcAEl2aM.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknA0u4W0AEf3fD.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknAvgvX4AA5M0E.jpg
