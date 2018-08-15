Live: Primary election day in Minnesota

Johnson leads Pawlenty in GOP race for governor, while Walz leads DFL, Swanson/Nolan ticket concedes. startribune.com/wide-open-race… via @StarTribune https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknA6vPW0AYRJdj.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknA3H-XcAEl2aM.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknA0u4W0AEf3fD.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknAvgvX4AA5M0E.jpg
Pawlenty greeting supporters on his way out https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknBhqgXcAEUUc2.jpg
Mpls Mayor Jacob Frey, Council Member Abdi Warsame among those now waiting to hear from Walz. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknBkB-WwAA879N.jpg
Even though this is just the primary, the mood at Ilhan Omar's #MNprimaries party was overwhelming. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknEloTX0AEQs_T.jpg
With wife Mary at his side Tim Pawlenty ended his run for governor of Minnesota. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknHA4PXsAAk_Qr.jpg
BREAKING: Mohamud Noor wins Democratic primary race for Ilhan Omar’s seat in Minnesota legislature.
He’ll become the first Somali-American man to be elected to a state house.
And for the first time in history, two Somali-Americans will serve in the Minnesota legislature. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknHHfuX4AE_dyR.jpg
Saying he doesn't fit into this era of Trump politics, Tim Pawlenty ended his bid for Governor of Minnesota. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DknHq2QX0AEP9Bo.jpg
