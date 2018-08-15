Live: Primary election day in Minnesota

Walz-Flanagan vs. Johnson-Bergstrom is now set for November. Before walking offstage, Walz fired opening salvo in the high stakes race: “It didn’t matter what they picked because the divisive message would be the same. ... This teacher stands up to bullies.“
by Stephen Montemayorvia twitter8/15/2018 4:17:20 AM
Walz cleaned up in the south of the state, Swanson in the north, Murphy in Ramsey County and the arrowhead. Spottier mix between Johnson & Pawlenty, but Pawlenty narrowly carried his home county of Dakota.
by Jessie Van Berkelvia twitter8/15/2018 4:19:04 AM
Looks to me like this is the highest primary turnout since 1994, the Calrson-Quist year. #MNprimary
Democrat U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison will face Republican attorney Doug Wardlow in the November election. Wardlow calls it "a matchup that provides a clear contrast for the people of Minnesota." strib.mn/2MwX7as
by Jessie Van Berkelvia twitter8/15/2018 4:38:15 AM