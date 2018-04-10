Live: Thousands gather for President Trump's Rochester rally Live

Protesters have moved into area outside civic center https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dosl86lW0AEPWq2.jpg
Outside the civic center, Trump supporters still waiting to get in and watching the speeches from a TV screen https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DoskV6vX4AIq_pE.jpg
Not fans of the news or Keith Ellison, signs waving at the Rochester Trump rally. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dosh0DCW4AAUzFL.jpg
Trump supporters wait for the president's arrival in Rochester https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DosfGk4X0AEUpWp.jpg
Buses are currently replacing Blue Line trains between Fort Snelling and Terminal 2 Stations due to the presidential visit. We will provide an update here once service has returned to normal. Find bus boarding locations here.
Rochester Mayo Civic Center starting to fill up before Trump rally. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DosLPSVW4AACRls.jpg
A couple dozen protesters have gathered at the corner as Trump supporters line up behind them to wait to get inside rally. So far, both sides are remaining respectful. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DosR0VzXUAEKzD0.jpg
Merch guy from Kansas City travels the country with Trump rallies and said it’s a lucrative business. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DosNqNBXsAEt03a.jpg
.@WCCO 's @PatKessler not letting any walls get in his way to interview folks at Rochester Trump Rally. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DosL_OnXsAUG1tb.jpg
We’re now inside Mayo Civic Center, where supporters are also beginning to make their way to the floor and to prime seating behind where the president will be speaking. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DosFJn0WwAAZs01.jpg
Crowd awaiting the doors opening to civic center for Trump rally https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DosESGZXUAEFxIe.jpg
Dear Twitter, is this satire? #TrumpInRoch #Trump https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DosBFoTW4AEmSvS.jpg
Outside the civic center, MN Republican candidates are campaigning like Jeff Johnson, the candidate for governor https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DosAx9mXUAA2Oyw.jpg
Outside the civic center, the line waiting to get into the Trump rally stretches four blocks and through an alley https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dor_5nuW4AAcDk9.jpg
