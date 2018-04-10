Live: Thousands gather for President Trump's Rochester rally

Chairs and water bottles fill the area where Trump supporters waited earlier today. A guy cleaning up the area said he’ll try to recycle the plastic bottles. “Make America beautiful again, right?” he said. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dosq8oJW4AckvYb.jpg
You know its a legit political event when @MarkJWestpfahl shows up with his awesome students! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DostZATX0AAxZvm.jpg
Seeing several more "Q" hats and pins today in apparent reference to the Qanon conspiracy theory. Photo via @gspphoto https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dos0GH7XUAArgSu.jpg
Several hundred people - both supporters and protesters - are still outside watching the big screen outside the civic center in Rochester https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dos2JDYXUAAp75i.jpg
Crowd cheered outside when Trump arrived https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dos9OxjW4AAJ2Ks.jpg
President Trump arrives in Rochester https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DotAZiYXkAAdrw9.jpg
Crowds cheer President Trump in Rochester. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DotET-2WwAEjxcK.jpg
President Trump acknowledges the cheering supporters in the upper level of the Mayo Civic Center https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DotEi-sXsAAN_gV.jpg
Crowd still outside watching Trump on the big screen. A few police officers are watching the crowd while protesters stand silently with signs. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DotF5mdW4AAJtyK.jpg
Some arguments among some Trump supporters and protesters outside https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DotHFLXX4AAw9SG.jpg
Protesters greeting Trump supporters filing out of civic center as rain falling again https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DotJ_YGU8AEIzyp.jpg
President Trump acknowledged @MNJeffJohnson at the Rochester rally https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DotPDyKXsAAJ8sL.jpg
Trump invited @KarinHousley up to the stage at the Rochester rally. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DotPOv-XoAAIP1d.jpg
.@RepJasonLewis and @JimHagedornMN spoke to the crowds at Rochester Trump rally. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DotPr0PX4AEgSj5.jpg
Guy dressed as Trump among crowd leaving the civic center https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DotQQGfX4AABoLc.jpg
President Trump visits Minnesota, holds rally in Rochester. startribune.com/photos-preside… More reporting, photos and video by myself and colleagues in the link. @StarTribune https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dotar_OVAAIC7nG.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DotamO6VsAI09-9.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DotaVSsU4AA4PA5.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DotaQFvUUAEjyzz.jpg
Hundreds also came from around the state and beyond to protest the President's visit. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dota-LoU4AAmwDt.jpg
