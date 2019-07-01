Live: Tim Walz takes the oath as Minnesota's 41st governor at 11 a.m. Live

Here goes @julieblaha . “This is the first time I’ve gotten to attend (inauguration). And we have really good seats!” She cracks. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwU2gS5UUAYdvQH.jpg
In between officers, another spotted! @amyklobuchar and @BettyMcCollum04 watching from a balcony box https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwU07ciVsAAh7wh.jpg
Drum ceremony following the singing of the national anthem. Peggy Flanagan will be first indigenous woman to be MN Lt Gov. And here’s today’s order of operations. Ellison is first to be sworn in. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwUzZN8XcAAZgTv.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwUzZN5WsAA56vc.jpg
Walz greeting guests on his way down the aisle https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwUv0WWVYAEjwDA.jpg
Hugs and handshakes as Walz makes his way to the stage, led in first by a procession of educators and former students. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwUvpgfXgAEa4_R.jpg
Walz (bottom left) watching as new officials get instructions on procession, where to walk/stand for ceremony https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwUteS7VYAcwZcW.jpg
Gwen Walz addresses a group of supporters gathered just outside the theater as her family prepares for the swearing in. Minnesota’s soon-to-be first family includes Tim, Gwen, and children Gus and Hope. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwUtTPwWkAABX3Z.jpg
A who’s-who of Minnesota politicos at Walz inauguration ceremony. Some in the crowd: Former and incoming state commissioners, Mpls Mayor Jacob Frey, Dem Chair Ken Martin, former Senate President Michelle Fischbach. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwUri3_XgAE9wK1.jpg
Gov. Mark Dayton entered the Fitz a few minutes ago, where his successor Tim Walz will be sworn in soon. He walked through the aisle shaking hands left and right. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwUqy6aWsAAQlia.jpg
DNC Chair @TomPerez in attendance at MN inaugural. He’s here at the invitation of @keithellison https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwUpoOqWsAEJDay.jpg
Good morning from St Paul! I’ll be live tweeting from @GovTimWalz ’s inauguration shortly https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwUk5NNVYAEFqRe.jpg
No shortage of scooplets on Walz admin and inauguration speech in today's Hot Dish courtesy of @jpcoolican . If you're not signed up yet, now's the time: signup.e2ma.net/signup/1856712… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwUIYSJVsAA5h4i.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwUIYSKUwAAdhxL.jpg
