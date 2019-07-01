Live: Tim Walz takes the oath as Minnesota's 41st governor at 11 a.m.

Big cheers for mention that @peggyflanagan is the highest ranking Native woman elected to statewide executive office in the country. She just took oath, surrounded by family. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwU4-OjUUAEjGtI.jpg
Flanagan: She is the highest-ranking Native American woman elected to exec office in U.S. “And I never imagined I would say that.” Her daughter looks on from across stage, where she hopped on Walz’s lap. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwU5yprW0AA3BoP.jpg
Flanagan introduces her daughter, who has been watching from Walz’s lap https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwU7K-HVYAAFy3x.jpg
Walz takes to podium for his address, thanks those who voted for him and those who didn’t, says will work to win trust of all Minnesotans https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwU8sGxVsAAtEnL.jpg
Walz, a former high school teacher, invites all the teachers in the theater to stand. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwU91obX0AADOKq.jpg
.@GovTimWalz will is sworn in as Minnesota's 41st governor, behind him are constitutional officers Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwU-8hQXgAAOSWM.jpg
And that’s a wrap for the MN inauguration ceremony (and this thread). More coverage from the public receptions coming shortly. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwVCBegUUAEa10g.jpg
On his way out, Dayton asked what’s next “get myself in shape,” he says https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwVCy3iU0AAJNGO.jpg
Mics and cameras set up for @GovTimWalz @LtGovFlanagan first presser of the term https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DwVhtTAVYAA7Fiu.jpg
