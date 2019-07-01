Live: Tim Walz takes the oath as Minnesota's 41st governor at 11 a.m.

StarTribune

Live: Tim Walz takes the oath as Minnesota's 41st governor at 11 a.m.

Following Tim Walz's oath of office today at the Fitzgerald Theater, and there will be a public reception at 3 p.m. at the State Capitol.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.