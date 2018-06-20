Live: Trump holds rally in Duluth Live

Florida company selling Trump merch outside rally in Duluth. They go wherever Trump goes across the country and will sell “anything we can put on a button.” Their next stop: Minneapolis’ Pride festival to sell pride merch. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKeD2dUEAAtXZG.jpg
The line for Trump rally now goes through the parking ramp, through the skywalk, filling Pioneer Hall and then outside. “There’s a lot who aren’t going to be able to get in” to rally, staff member said. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKXvgnX4AABvie.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKXvgqW4AEZkq8.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKXvgnW0AAP547.jpg
Very hot in the skywalk. The DECC has provided water to the crowd. Staff member said not everyone is going to make it in the rally due to the size of the crowd. More people just arriving now. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKS6VqWsAAa3t6.jpg