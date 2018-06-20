Live: Trump holds rally in Duluth Live

Waiting for the president’s arrival at the Port of Duluth-Superior, where he will talk about trade policies with steel workers, miners and local elected officials. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKseGwU0AEt2De.jpg
Word is Trump is delayed out of Washington, not expected at Duluth rally until 7:30. Crowd still trickling into arena. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKsQKDVMAAcMCO.jpg
Now there’s a guy selling anti-Trump buttons at protest rally. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKmeHBXcAAV_CV.jpg
Florida company selling Trump merch outside rally in Duluth. They go wherever Trump goes across the country and will sell “anything we can put on a button.” Their next stop: Minneapolis’ Pride festival to sell pride merch. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKeD2dUEAAtXZG.jpg
This will not be my view during the speech... https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKY740WsAMEn66.jpg
The arena lost power for a bit, but the lights are on and the crowd is filtering in. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKYsEoWsAEpSbH.jpg
The line for Trump rally now goes through the parking ramp, through the skywalk, filling Pioneer Hall and then outside. “There’s a lot who aren’t going to be able to get in” to rally, staff member said. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKXvgnX4AABvie.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKXvgqW4AEZkq8.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKXvgnW0AAP547.jpg
Very hot in the skywalk. The DECC has provided water to the crowd. Staff member said not everyone is going to make it in the rally due to the size of the crowd. More people just arriving now. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKS6VqWsAAa3t6.jpg
Across the bridge in Duluth, opposition https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKRMNkUcAEAiXj.jpg
Viking is back! Rally is great again! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKP8aKXUAIF9qI.jpg
“Fake News over there. Fake News!” — Fella in the Fake News shirt, pointing. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKPviSWsAYeOoK.jpg
Thousands of Trump fans waiting to enter the rally in Duluth. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKPHRSW4AAb63f.jpg
Thousands of people filling the back of the line in Pioneer Hall inside the DECC, where the power has gone out. There’s a power outage downtown, staff member said. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKOWNPWsAAu5YU.jpg
Secret Service is ON this pantsless Viking situation. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKOEaMW0AA0DtL.jpg
