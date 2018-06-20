Live: President Trump holds rally in Duluth Live

It was a mic check. If they’re going to keep blasting Tiny Dancer, I’m putting the earplugs back in. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLAGPhX4AIhfy2.jpg
WE ARE ALL HOLDING OUR PHONES EXCITEDLY ALOFT! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgK_s_8X0AU7Ji_.jpg
Trump supporters waiting for the president to arrive at the rally https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgK_FEjXcAUXSN7.jpg
MN GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan says there's a "red tsunami" ready to sweep Minnesota. Trump now in Duluth at round table event. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgK0JowWkAANvQ2.jpg
Laura Bergen of Duluth is attending her first protest, opposing Trump. “He’s an embarrassment to our country,” she said. She said she’s surprised to see how many Minnesotans are Trump supporters here. “It’s eye-opening.” https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgK0DpuWkAIPl-U.jpg
Trump says he has no doubt he will win Minnesota next time. He thanks the elected officials and union members gathered with him. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgKxRs6VMAAScH7.jpg
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.