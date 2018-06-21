Live: President Trump holds rally in Duluth

Here’s the view from the press pen, if you get up and walk around the side of the TV risers. Can’t see anything from where our tables and seats are. #TrumpDuluth https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLPwqmW0AI-LQq.jpg
Crowd on its feet. Everyone looks very happy. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLQAJeWkAUwQ_7.jpg
Eeee!!! We’re all chanting “Space Force” now. SPACE FORCE SPACE FORCE SPACE FORCE https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLQZ_eW4AEAiZd.jpg
Trump about an hour into speech https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLQcFlXUAAvWOc.jpg
Trump has left. That's a wrap from Duluth. Here's our coverage round-up: m.startribune.com/trump-expected… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLTRhPWkAAB3nD.jpg
Hey! It’s still day outside! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLUFANX0AAdSaN.jpg
This group in “Blacks for Trump” shorts say they drove up 27 hours from Miami, but arrived too late to get inside. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLUXPDX0AEMZCm.jpg
Protesters meet Trump supporters https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLVLlxX4AIE7aB.jpg
This small group of protesters is completely encircled by the crowds coming out of the Trump rally. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLValdXcAAk_rm.jpg
Good rally, everybody! Lot of energy! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLYQRMX0AA5_EQ.jpg
Waiting for President Trump in Duluth https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLYmSrXcAA5UpR.jpg
Still plenty of shirts for sale, I see! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLaAspX0AYSNQo.jpg
Pres ends his 56 minute political speech. He has another campaign rally scheduled next Wednesday in Fargo, ND. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLRQ4DUYAApjPK.jpg
Thousands came to cheer President Trump in Duluth. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLglxPXcAEA0cS.jpg
President Trump welcomed @RepTomEmmer and @RepJasonLewis https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLhF3uWAAEs9hy.jpg
Cheering greeting for President Trump in Duluth. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLhRJVX4AE51XB.jpg
The traveling Trump show always contains an obligatory boo's and F-bombs at journalists. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLiIlSWAAEZqVl.jpg
A final note: apparently the Duluth Radisson is over booked so I've been upgraded to the Presidential Suite. Anyone wanna party in Duluth all night? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLnDMVW4AAO86B.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLnDMYWkAAuPpx.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLnDMXXUAAKDvg.jpg
Protesters at the Trump rally didn't get a warm reception. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgLg7oKXkAULoQC.jpg
