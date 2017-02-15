Live: Twins open spring training

StarTribune

Live: Twins open spring training Live

Get the latest on the Twins' first workout for pitchers and catchers from spring training in Fort Myers, Fla.

Options

Font Size
Viewer Comments
Sounds
Translate posts and comments.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
Browse Local Sections

© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.