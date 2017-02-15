A perfect day in Fort Myers for the first day of workouts for Twins pitchers and catchers http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4tsBEqUMAE0jg2.jpg
Pitching coach Neil Allen meets with the pitchers before their first official bullpen sessions http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4tv0niVYAQqtxz.jpg
Phil Hughes and Michael Tonkin throw their first bullpens http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4twodPUEAAYkFx.jpg
The view of pitcher fielding practice from above http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4t3Vx9VYAEA3OF.jpg
Kyle Gibson, Stephen Gonsalves and Taylor Rogers throwing bullpens http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4t1H2lVcAEWBJ4.jpg
Tune in to Deep Cuts w/ the #MNTwins tonight to hear from @kgib44 & @FlashGThe3rd about #MNTwinsST . http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4umHj4UMAAA4cP.jpg
Oh heeeey Twins training camp. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4Y4tUWUkAABOLK.jpg
Back at #Twins camp today. Might try a live stream for PFPs today. #springtrainingFL http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4tjGcCW8AEbDUO.jpg
First day of @twins pitcher and catcher workouts here in beautiful, sunny Fort Myers. @StribSports http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4uc1lsVYAAyIk0.jpg
Couldn't find this player on the @Twins roster. Little dude was hanging out on the infield as catchers practiced batting. @StribSports http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4uN5GsVUAAVntV.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4uN5GtUYAAC-Hf.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4uN5GuVYAAAJsi.jpg">http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4uN5GtVMAAOJdn.jpg
Twins catchers doing drills designed to improve pitch-framing skills. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4uEJqYUEAA60ob.jpg
149 wins, 389 saves among Twins' pitching brain trust: Eddie Guardado, LaTroy Hawkins, Neil Allen, conferring during first day of drills. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4uBh17VYAQXC29.jpg
New Twins catcher Jason Castro tries framing pitches from a dozen pitchers at once. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4t7BwbUkAAmagu.jpg
Twins blog: it's going to seem strange not seeing Tom Kelly on TK Field. startribune.com/twins-open-tra… http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4t3crZVcAArm9Z.jpg
See that guy? That's George Toma, the Sultan of Sod. He's 137 years old and works harder than anyone here. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4t1jUbWcAAXkyD.jpg
No more counting down. #MNTwinsST is here! http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4tyJ88VMAERMf7.jpg
I really like the front page of the @StarTribune today... http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4tvXkeWAAAOoR-.jpg
6-foot-10 Aaron Slegers tends to stand out among his teammates. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4tt3URVYAAev8X.jpg
And we're under way in Fort Myers. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4tpR6qWQAQPzGp.jpg
Of you can read this, the guys in green are throwing off the mound today. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4tkQA4WQAUAZTt.jpg
Signs of spring...
#MNTwins http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4Vkow1UoAAsLkg.jpg
Today is the first official workout for pitchers and catchers at #MNTwins #SpringTraining! 🌴⚾️ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4tZsroVcAIjcn1.jpg
Perkins on the mound for the first time since early last season http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4pUCt-WQAAVuon.jpg
Kyle Gibson stops to sign autograph after his morning workout. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4jhKV0UkAAgVFL.jpg
Can confirm Byung Ho Park hasn't lost his power stroke. Four straight BP rockets off or over LF fence. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4joeD8WMAA63dx.jpg
And here's Max Kepler. His teammates are teasing him by yelling "triple" every time he pulls one. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4jpQntXAAAgq4w.jpg
If you're coming to Twins camp, here's a handy guide to who you'll see (except for Pat Light): http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4pz6VAUkAApqAQ.jpg