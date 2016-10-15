Family, friends and #Gophers hanging out after today's win. 〽️🏈 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cu1akuRUIAEEWFV.jpg
Gotta thank the traveling #Gophers . 👋 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cu1O7agWcAA_Qds.jpg
Final
Minnesota 31, Maryland 10. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cu1NMNUW8AAPyge.jpg
That'll do it from College Park as the #Gophers bring home a W! #MINNvsMD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cu1NC9cUsAAWGDR.jpg
Levern Jacobs becomes the 14th player in Maryland history to reach 100 career catches! #FearTheTurtle http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cu1KIy4WIAAUDbb.jpg
Career-high 70-yard TOUCHDOWN! @Numerouno1_ 🙌 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cu1F00eUkAYYzY0.jpg
Third quarter comes to an end with the #Gophers up. #MINNvsMD http://pbs.twimg.com/media/Cu1BRkbUAAANKfc.jpg