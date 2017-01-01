Well, at least the Vikings are playing well against a bad Bears team, going out with a win would be nice.
by azvikingfan1/1/2017 6:40:40 PM
Vikings are looking good against a team playing for a higher draft pick by mailing it in
by Higher Draft Pick1/1/2017 6:47:57 PM
Two guys hanging above the crowd in the stadium. That's a new definition of "a drinking problem".
by keepinup1/1/2017 6:54:30 PM
Vikings win them when pressures off and it doesn't mean anything against a lousy team looking for high draft pick ! At least the bears have a pick though we traded ares of course and I'm still wondering why they did such a stupid trade ,oh well just add another useless season to list
by Sotaman300m1/1/2017 7:04:47 PM
Those idiots need to be thrown in jail and HEAVILY fined! They endangering other people lives!
by azvikingfan1/1/2017 7:04:51 PM
At least the fans have something interesting to watch today..One in a Brent Favre jersey!
by Lisa D1/1/2017 7:20:31 PM
It looks suspiciously like the Bears are playing for a better draft pick.