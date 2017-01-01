Bears aren't even trying, they look like the Vikings did against GB and the Colts.
by azvikingfan1/1/2017 8:36:25 PM
Heinicke needs a look.
by keepinup1/1/2017 8:36:28 PM
Finally, a game to come home to Minneapolis for.
by Kalamazoo Bob1/1/2017 8:48:09 PM
So close to 1,000 yards for #19...why did Zimmer/Shurmur not throw to him today except for one time? Is it all about contract leverage? If so, that's sad.
by @NorthernSnowdog1/1/2017 8:48:11 PM
GB vs. Det should be a good game tonight.
by AZ1/1/2017 8:48:14 PM
At least the Vikings didn't have a losing season.
by Kalamazoo Bob1/1/2017 8:48:15 PM
Go Lions!
by keepinup1/1/2017 9:00:55 PM
Playing a meaningless game. So sad.
by AZ1/1/2017 9:00:58 PM
Find a way to keep the protesters uncomfortable until, say, 7 p.m., and then get them down.
by keepinup1/1/2017 9:01:02 PM
Remember back when the vikes were considered super bowl contenders? Seems like only a dream.
by AZ1/1/2017 9:05:34 PM
At least the vikings have a good draft pick next year. Oh, wait...
by AZ1/1/2017 9:05:41 PM
Welp, this season started off with a bang, and ended with a wimper, losing 8 of 10 games after going 5-0 is unacceptable, even with injuries, I predict there will be turnover of a couple of big name players, starting with AD.
by azvikingfan1/1/2017 9:05:46 PM
Sorry co-Vikes fans, there is absolutely nothing to be excited about today's victory. This was a pitiful season that should cost Zimmer his job. Well at least, with an owner who knows what the heck is going on, which unfortunately we don'd have in Minnesota!
by Lou1/1/2017 9:06:02 PM
Let's all root for the Packers!
by AZ1/1/2017 9:16:02 PM
These players were really pumped about their play today, but they should've been this fired up the last 2 games, when we were still in the playoff race! Mediocrity at its best!
by Lou1/1/2017 9:16:03 PM
New proven NFL winning coach, rb, & OL next year & we should be ready to make a run!