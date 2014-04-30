Live: Vikings-Bears updates, pregame news and highlights
All Sections
Search
Star Tribune
Manage Account
Log out
Log In
Subscriptions
New
Manage Existing
eEdition
77°
Forecast
Traffic
Local
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Home
All Sections
Search
StarTribune
Manage Account
Log out
Log In
Subscriptions
New
Manage Existing
Recently Visited
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Health Highlights
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Minneapolis
St. Paul
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Projects
Local Columnists
Jon Tevlin
James Lileks
Local Blogs
Campus Confidential
Class Act
Dateline Minnesota
Full Disclosure
Lileks at Lunch
MPLS.
STP
The Drive
Yesterday's News
State Fair
10,000 Takes
Data Drop
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Lynx
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Soccer
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
A Fan's View
Bloggin' Scoggins
Dennis Anderson
Doug Smith
Gold in the Barn
Gridiron Gold
Ice Gold
On the Lynx
On the Wolves
Patrick+
Randball
Russo's Rants
Sid's Scoops
Souhan on Sports
StribSports Upload
The Roman Empire
Twins Insider
Sports Podcasts
Access Vikings
Twins Insider
Top Workplaces
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Business Blogs
3D Economics
Food Market
Just Listed
Lee Schafer
Point of Sale
The Mill
Commentary
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Kids' Health
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
Variety Blogs
Artcetera
Escape Artists
Greengirls
Health Check
Lileks @ Lunch
On Books
Table Talk
Wingnut
World Class
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Newspaper Ads
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find an Agent
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Star Tribune
Close
Live: Vikings-Bears updates, pregame news and highlights
Calculating stream opening time...
Share
Options
Options
Font Size
Smaller
Normal
Larger
Viewer Comments
on
Off
Sounds
Mute
Flick
Bubble
Purr
Translate posts and comments.
English
français
Italiano
Deutsch
Español
Norsk
русский
简体中文
Dansk
日本語
Nederlands
Português
Svenska
한국어
हिन्दी
العربية
hrvatski jezik
עִבְרִית
suomi
ภาษาไทย
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Powered by Platform for Live Reporting, Events, and Social Engagement
Browse Local Sections
Minneapolis
St. Paul
East Metro
North Metro
Data Drop
South Metro
West Metro
State Fair
10,000 Takes
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
Instagram
Tumblr
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Jobs
News in Education
City Pages
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Archived articles
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2016 StarTribune. All rights reserved.