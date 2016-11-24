Zimmer need to leave now. I've lost all faith in this man!
by Lou Fan11/24/2016 8:42:45 PM
And Dallas on deck. Well there is always the U to root for. They never fail to disappoint
by Trkguy11/24/2016 8:42:41 PM
Like I posted earlier 2 red zone fg's = L!!!!!!!!
by Lou Fan11/24/2016 8:42:35 PM
Well that was predictible
by Trkguy11/24/2016 8:39:40 PM
Well, at least we have the Twins! What? Oh wait. How about the Wild? Never mind. Wolves? Good one. Well, there'a always next year when some clueless fools will say "this is our year" What a waste of 3 hours.
by MN fan11/24/2016 8:38:43 PM
Bradford decided to gamble when we could of played for overtime
by Dima11/24/2016 8:38:39 PM
Thanks for giving up a #1 pick for that!
by Lisa D11/24/2016 8:38:27 PM
We weren't going very far anyways....can't make this up...
by Lefty5211/24/2016 8:38:25 PM
Bradford threw into double coverage on a 6 yard pass, takes a lot of talent to manage that
by admin11/24/2016 8:38:02 PM
Wow , what disgrace .
by Dima11/24/2016 8:37:56 PM
Dang turkey dinner just got spoiled for me!
by Lou Fan11/24/2016 8:37:52 PM
There's go our season! You just can't make up the way we lose games!!!!
by Lou Fan11/24/2016 8:37:12 PM
Fumble..
by cooperluck11/24/2016 8:36:54 PM
Sammy sleeves
by Dima11/24/2016 8:36:52 PM
We got Slayed!
by Kalamazoo Bob11/24/2016 8:36:48 PM
Now, Patterson does not know where to line up, 3 costly penalties in the 2nd half
by admin11/24/2016 8:36:44 PM
Losers
by Lou Fan11/24/2016 8:36:42 PM
What a way to lose
by Dima11/24/2016 8:36:38 PM
I need a double!
by Lisa D11/24/2016 8:36:17 PM
Say good nite Gracie!!!!!!
by Lou Fan11/24/2016 8:36:15 PM
Oh no another 3rd down!
by Lou Fan11/24/2016 8:33:46 PM
Let''s untie this knot and win!
by Kalamazoo Bob11/24/2016 8:33:44 PM
Look for a Bradford sack here
by Lefty5211/24/2016 8:33:42 PM
Unfortunate, Vikings could not get a stop with Detroit at their own 1 1/2 yd line
by admin11/24/2016 8:33:38 PM
We have a horrendous OT record!!!! We need to end it now!
by Lou Fan11/24/2016 8:32:01 PM
Wow , what can you say about Stafford. I want to say that about Bradford , but he can't do what Stafford was able to last drive.
by Dima11/24/2016 8:31:58 PM
Don't have a lot of confidence in these 4 yd passes...Patterson has got to try to run this one out....
by Lefty5211/24/2016 8:31:42 PM
The moment of truth is here. Bradford needs to earn his big NFL money on next drive! NO tomorrow guys, we need to steal this one on Bradford's arm!!!!!