What Zimmer's excuse today?????? Another excuse ridden press conferenece to cover his ineptitude!
by Lou Fan11/24/2016 9:04:15 PM
offense was just terrible... sorry this season is now a waste
by monk3811/24/2016 9:01:35 PM
Geez, what have Vikings fans done to deserve this torture????? I've been a fan for over 50yrs now, and it just kills me that we just can't get a good season together to win the the big game!
by Lou Fan11/24/2016 9:01:31 PM
no offense= no playoffs... very disappointing! life as a vikings fan....sucks it had to be on thanksgiving. maybe next year, yet again
by monk3811/24/2016 9:01:19 PM
What a way to throw in the toilet what appeared to be a glorious season!
by Lou Fan11/24/2016 9:01:15 PM
Why did the Viking have to play on Thanksgiving????? I knew it was going to spoil my damn dinner!!!!!!!!
by Lou Fan11/24/2016 9:01:05 PM
This team never fails to disappoint - can't throw the ball more than 5 yards down the field at a time - plat not to lose , and lose every single time - same old same old - nice offensive output once again vikes - pathetic
by Ncvike 11/24/2016 9:00:52 PM
Lol. What a bunch of out of control losers ! Winning is more than physical might it's mental. They could have won this game if they just could have controlled their emotions
by Perryp11/24/2016 9:00:38 PM
Harrison Smith has been awful the past few games.
by RealityStinks11/24/2016 9:00:03 PM
We can blame Bradford all day, but Bradford goes along with stupid play calls. We can't blame anybody, but ourselves here. We just don't have an offense. Season has officially come to an end
by Lou Fan11/24/2016 8:59:57 PM
Vikings, 1-3 in their own division, their season ended today and it was typical of their 5 losses, mental errors and lack of execution....now have lost 5 of last 6 games....my advice, trade Patterson for an OL before anyone realizes he is what in sports is called someone who screws up at the most inopportune times...
by admin11/24/2016 8:59:47 PM
They stink
by Yep11/24/2016 8:59:41 PM
Honestly, Look at what Spielman did in Miami. This should be expected. We are going to have a worse record than last year. Spielman is a failure.
by RealityStinks11/24/2016 8:59:30 PM
Zimmer is in over his head I am afraid.
by RealityStinks11/24/2016 8:59:24 PM
Hooray! I'm for the other team!
by AZ11/24/2016 8:59:00 PM
All those failed 3rd down & short plays just cost us this season. Well, at least we were in the mix until late November.
by Lou Fan11/24/2016 8:58:56 PM
Ineptitude starts from the top. I thought we had a winner in Zimmer, but after this season's meltdown, he's just another Chili in the making!
by Lou Fan11/24/2016 8:43:32 PM
They should have made a might turn at Albequerque.. and moved this goldarn team to San Antone years ago.. What a long strange viking funeral ship ride it has been.
by Norman11/24/2016 8:43:30 PM
Bradford is who he is...never proven to be anything but average qb....percentages can be deceptive when you throw dink and dunk passes all day...
by Lefty5211/24/2016 8:43:24 PM
Trending now... #purplechokers
by RealityStinks11/24/2016 8:43:13 PM
This was our game guys. I didn't believe we were this stupid, but now it's confirmed!
by Lou Fan11/24/2016 8:43:08 PM
We were going to the Super Bowl after week 5...What happened?
by Lisa D11/24/2016 8:43:02 PM
That's all folks. Adios. Time to Flip The Bird.
by Kalamazoo Bob11/24/2016 8:42:58 PM
Spielman should have checked Patterson's ability to understand formations before he gave away of lot of draft picks to choose him in the 1st round....