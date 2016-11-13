Redskins with four first downs on this drive. Not a good start after the offense's three and out.
Newman playing slot, as expected, with Waynes at left corner.
Cousins wanted Reed, covered by Greenway, on that throw to the end zone.
And Jordan Reed already has his first catch on the Redskins' second play. The Vikings have struggled to contain tight ends recently and Reed is one of the league's best.
Great play by rookie LB Kentrell Brothers to wrap up Crowder on that punt return.
Big bodies in to help those tackles
Vikings start in two TE set
Thanks! But the day is young.
Would expect CB Josh Norman to shadow Diggs today
Two Vikings playing near their homes: WR Stefon Diggs and QBs coach Scott Turner. Turner attended many games at FedEx Field while Norv coached the Redskins from 94-00
The Vikings' biggest loss before kickoff this week is slot corner Captain Munnerlyn. Terence Newman is expected to fill in, though rookie Mackensie Alexander is also an option. The Redskins, while also struggling in the red zone, are fourth in the NFL with 410 yards per game.
Submit any comments or questions before, during and after the game!
Two Redskins losses on offense could impact the game. They'll be without LT Trent Williams (suspension) and WR DeSean Jackson (shoulder). Journeyman Ty Nsekhe starts across from Everson Griffen.
That's too soon. He still has to be cleared to run and a more realistic return would be in December.
LB Eric Kendricks and G Alex Boone both return from concussions. They'll need Kendricks' speed against a Redskins offense that can cause issues underneath with a trio of backs, TE Jordan Reed and WR Jamison Crowder
After his first NFL catch last week, WR Laquon Treadwell is inactive due to a hamstring injury. Shouldn't change much today. Expect Cordarrelle Patterson and Charles Johnson to both remain involved.
Vikings have three TEs active today after going with just two last week. Keep an eye on how much they try to establish a running game against a Washington defense that has struggled against the run. Vikings' 2.7 yards per run remains the worst in the league.