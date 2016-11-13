Vikings trail just 14-7 now after Asiata's 1-yd run. A three-play stretch set it up from Diggs, Thielen and Rudolph.
Vikings bring in the big boys with Easton, Sirles in (seven OL total) on that touchdown run.
The Vikings' red-zone offense is your buddy's car stuck in the mud. For me, it was an '88 cutlass supreme.
Vikings taking advantage of an aggressive Redskins defense with the deep strike to Diggs, misdirection to Thielen and then playaction boot to Rudolph.
He isn't playing due to an ankle injury.
So the Detroit Lions, division winners?
Rhodes got away with a little bit there, but Garcon didn't have much to gripe about. The pass wasn't all that catchable. Offense gets it back.
Vikings get a 3rd-10 on defense here. This is where the pass rush needs to show up.
Vikings 0-for-4 on third downs to start
For 18 yards... so it's not going well.
Vikings trying to establish a running game here. Ran on eight of first 15 plays.
Yeah 3rd and 12 isn't a spot this offense is going to win often