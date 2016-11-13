They bring in Easton for extra bulk.
Vikings call timeout at goal line.
Those are the kinds of things the Vikings need to mix in along with the 'controlled' passing game of screens, slants, etc.
Nice play on the sideline shot to Diggs. Fake screen, again catching an aggressive Redskins defense looking to jump plays.
Tempo. Vikings going hurry up in short yardage.
Redskins stayed conservative on first down and Thompson had the ball poked out. Appeared to be Griffen on the forced fumble.
There's a turnover break..
Bradford is getting into a rhythm, finding open targets quickly. He was 6 for 6 on the scoring drive.
Ruling stands. Bradford: 14-17, 171 yards, TD
Touchdown will be reviewed. Rudolph catch and run for 20 yards. Either way, the offense has started rolling.
Zimmer blitzes on 3rd-10 and pressure forces Cousins off his spot.
Greenway misses on what could've been a tackle for a loss. Two runs, 14 yards to start this Redskins drive.