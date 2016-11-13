He hasn't been on the injury report since dealing with a calf problem a couple weeks back
From ESPN Stats & Info: The Vikings hadn't scored a first-half touchdown in the last three games before scoring three on the last three drives of Sunday's first half
Certainly is a tight game. Big stop to hold Washington to a field goal. Vikings up 20-17 and will get the ball
Nice play by Smith on that run stop. He's been a big reason for why this defense, overall, has been better against the run than a year ago. They're using him more in the box
Believe both of those completions were on Rhodes
2nd-8 blitz with Smith, turns into another Garcon completion for a first down.
They worked out six of them on Tuesday. So their short list is updated.
It's all mental with Walsh and really most kickers who struggle. It's closest to a golfer or a basketball player at the free throw line. How does he shake it off? That's up to him.
Bears trail 14-3 in Tampa Bay
Meanwhile, the Packers trail 34-10 in Tennessee
The difference so far is the 6 points off the Vikings' takeaway. Defense can and should dictate from here.
Vikings 3-for-3 on touchdowns in red zone opportunities. That's huge. And so is that missed extra point, potentially.
Vikings lead 20-14 at halftime
Unpredictability again. Vikings line up heavy in a run formation, go play action to Thielen for the touchdown. All of a sudden they lead in Washington.