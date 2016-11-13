Vikings averaging 2.3 yards per run and continually have failed when needing one or two yards.
Wow, the Vikings ran four plays in the third quarter. Washington controlled the clock but came away with just two field goals.
Not sure if the short-yardage offense or Walsh is more reliable right now...
Walsh is 4 of 7 in the last seven quarters and the Vikings will have to rely on him again in this fourth quarter.
Hopkins FG good. Vikings-Redskins are tied at 20 in the third quarter.
Good play by Newman out of the slot. Redskins FG attempt to tie
Possibly but earliest would be December
The Vikings believe he will, otherwise he wouldn't be on the active roster. It's taken longer than they originally thought when Floyd had surgery Sept. 22. They had him out seeing specialists for his knee recently. He's back working with trainers on his own during practices. Doesn't appear close.
Another second-down blitz from Zimmer. Vikings really pushing to get favorable third down spots.
Redskins averaging 4.8 yards per carry
But no, he's not a game breaker or a player who will overcome your deficiencies
Asiata is really the third-string back, but is a reliable and strong special teams asset. He becomes the short-yardage back when they're left with just McKinnon as the lead. Generally he's good in pass protection and doesn't fumble. With decent blocking, he can give you a decent run game
I'd look at the line not pushing before Asiata
They're just trying to draw Washington offsides. Vikings weren't going for it from inside their own 40
The Vikings looked at Mason Crosby this week when deciding to keep Walsh. Crosby had that year of like 65% on field goals and bounced back
Nate Kaeding was a great regular season kicker who struggled in the playoffs throughout