Once again, pressure turns to the Vikings defense late.
Heck of a play by Preston Smith to tip and corral that pass for an interception. Gut punch.
Cullen Jenkins flagged for roughing Bradford. He beat Fusco. Looked like it was the hit to the head that did it.
Diggs now up to 7 for 117
They go short to Diggs for the conversion. Big play to keep it moving.
Hopkins makes his third FG of the half, this one from 50. Redskins lead 23-20
These Vikings corners are getting worked right now
Cousins targets Alexander right away.
Rookie Mackensie Alexander in for Rhodes. Munnerlyn ruled out before kickoff.
Rhodes hobbles off the field now, apparently injured.
Vikings had been mixing it up to convert (aside from the 1-yd TD run). Stuck with the run there and it failed them again.
Redskins ball, 12:54 left in the fourth quarter. Vikings 3 of 8 on third downs.