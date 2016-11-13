Diggs has 134 of the Vikings' 322 yards
Do you go for 2 if you score a touchdown?
So this may come down to the Walsh extra point.....
Hopkins' fourth FG in the second half gives the Redskins a 26-20 lead. Vikings have a chance.
Man, Everson missed a big opportunity there. Hunter cleans it up.
Still seeing lumps with Waynes, too, obviously. So some weak spots in the often-used man coverage
Vikings like Alexander and what he can develop into, but he's raw yet. It's why they started Newman in the slot.
Vikings injuries at corner proving costly.
Cousins bootleg for a first down, copy+paste