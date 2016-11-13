Patterson has played about 60-70 percent of snaps since week 4
It's tough, however, to judge the offense this season and place the blame solely at the feet of the GM or the coach. Look at the turnover between personnel and OC within a matter of two months.
The Redskins were 6-12 on third downs today. Again, the defense allowed 50 percent conversion.
Re: Spielman, the Vikings need to get some promising young talent into the building this offseason. They've failed in that area for a few years now. Baca, Bond, Yankey, Shepherd, Clemmings, Thompson, Beavers
Bradford, in my opinion, is not the issue. It's the offensive line and lack of a running game, which stems from the offensive line.
Bradford finished 31-38 for 307, 2TD, INT
This is the biggest thing to me. Injuries along the offensive line have been critical. The offense is very limited because of it and now Bradford is taking sacks at the end of games to lose.
Stay here if you'd like, I'll take your Vikings concerns, questions and venting here for about 30 minutes
Sack, game over. Vikings fall to 5-4.
Looks like it's Sirles at left tackle
Would imagine Clemmings will move to left tackle with Sirles at right tackle should Long be held out for an extended period of time
Now Jake Long is down on the field with Clemmings called for holding. That's the tackle situation in a nutshell.
Sack, about the worst thing that could happen short of a turnover
Vikings at the Redskins' 21-yard line, 40 seconds to go. Down by six.