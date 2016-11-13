Thanks for joining, guys. Check back here for Vikings coverage off the game as well as a chat Tuesday at noon!
That would be the fourth season-ending injury for a Vikings offensive lineman, joining Kalil, Smith and Harris
Zimmer just said in his post game presser that it's an Achilles injury for Jake Long. Brutal.
This team is talented enough to beat Arizona and Detroit and Jacksonville and Indianapolis, etc. But they have critical flaws they haven't found answers for. Another injury at tackle would further handicap where this season can go. At this point, they're just clawing to get into the playoff race at 5-4.
Vikings tackles on the roster: Long, Clemmings, Sirles, Beavers. Shepherd on practice squad.
This offense is too limited right now. Need to get it out quick to keep Bradford upright, then there are no explosive plays and they can't convert on third-and-1.
Vikings had only four drives in the second half. Didn't travel farther than 34 yards
They went with Sirles at left tackle at the end today, but would imagine they'd move Clemmings back.
re: defense, they again allowed 50 percent conversions on third down
Those takeaways aren't coming, they're not getting stops on third down and the pass rush isn't getting home enough. They're also not stopping the run as consistently as they had. There were flashes of what they'd been in a 5-0 start, but we're not seeing it enough. 26 points allowed today is a season worst
Vikings' run game totals in last four weeks: 47 yards today, 78, 57, 93
The defense allowed 4.6 yards per carry today.
The four-man rush hasn't been getting there enough, you're right. Also too much separation in coverage.
Cousins sacked just once. Vikings have seven sacks in the last six games.
Agreed on the defense. Haven't been consistent against the run lately and have struggled covering tight ends and, in key spots, receivers.
Believe the root of issues stems from this offensive line. Brandon Fusco hasn't played well. Alex Boone has been up and down and both tackles are consistent liabilities.
They're not the Patriots. Nobody is arguing that.
Just mentioned the bad record of drafting linemen. Not sure why we'd be talking Bridgewater or Ponder right now and clock management didn't have anything to do with this loss.
Agreed, but you run higher risk of a turnover when throwing near the red zone behind a shoddy offensive line