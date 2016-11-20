Vikings and Cardinals honored the late Dennis Green today before kickoff. Video montage on the scoreboards and owner Mark Wilf on the field with his family.
Of course, the Vikings' thinnest position remains so with T.J. Clemmings and Jeremiah Sirles set to start at the tackle positions. Willie Beavers will be the only active tackle on the sideline.
Vikings get punt returner Marcus Sherels back today. Linebacker Eric Kendricks is also set to play after he was forced out of the game in Washington with a hip injury.