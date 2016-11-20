Once again defense can't make stops when they need them...looks like another long day....they can't get pressure anymore...
by Lefty5211/20/2016 6:32:18 PM
Good article and perspective by Souhan in his article yesterday. I don't know why, but I just feel optimistic about this Vikings squad. Could be a Happy, Purple Thanksgiving if things go right. www.startribune.com
by JoKnut11/20/2016 6:32:13 PM
Here in the North, playing inside is no advantage.
by KennyLL11/20/2016 6:32:09 PM
D has to get back to form, very average looking this drive.
by azviknigfan11/20/2016 6:27:16 PM
So far, both the D and O have a ton more fire than the last 3 games. Much more watchable.