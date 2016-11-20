No Asiata on 3rd and one. Thank you Pat Shurmer. Finally!
by MNfan4ever11/20/2016 6:56:34 PM
Don't tell me this team doesn't need AP?
by KennyLL11/20/2016 6:54:54 PM
No running game...big play by Patterson!
by obvike11/20/2016 6:54:52 PM
Hard to find another win on the schedule the way this team is playing...seems like their attitutude is something bad is going to happen...
by Lefty5211/20/2016 6:54:42 PM
71 yards in 20 minutes...yeah, tough D!
by obvike11/20/2016 6:54:37 PM
What's the deal with Barr? Like Mr Invisible
by KennyLL11/20/2016 6:53:14 PM
Zimmer is suppose to be the man but I'm beginning to doubt that!
by obvike11/20/2016 6:51:55 PM
I do not understand this team...seems like we have good players but we always find a way to lose...
by obvike11/20/2016 6:50:36 PM
I worry about the overthrows on go patterns by Bradford. I like him a lot, but that was the fourth or fifth one in a big spot. If he can't make those throws, we will be in trouble. He has to get that timing down.
by Vtesta11/20/2016 6:50:33 PM
How does this defense go from good to bad??? They suck!
by obvike11/20/2016 6:50:29 PM
Hey Linebackers," where the Hell are you?"
by KennyLL11/20/2016 6:47:24 PM
its over guys...we wont win anymore
by nohpe11/20/2016 6:47:01 PM
Why is there no stopping their run or pass? I don't want to utter the 'L' word again.
by Kalamazoo Bob11/20/2016 6:45:01 PM
So the D looks good on the first drive, now they are back to mediocre at best....what's going with this D?
by azviknigfan11/20/2016 6:43:29 PM
Paging Sharif Floyd
by John11/20/2016 6:41:58 PM
Our run game killing us
by Lisa D11/20/2016 6:41:57 PM
LBers are can't get off blocks! Won't stop their running game
by KennyLL11/20/2016 6:41:55 PM
Defense non existent up front...they are soft...
by Lefty5211/20/2016 6:41:53 PM
Their run game killing us
by Lisa D11/20/2016 6:41:51 PM
Not only does McKinnon get pulled down with one finger, he waits for defenders to come. Just run!