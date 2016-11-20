Let's over do it with trying to be fancy. Let's keep it going with short run & passes!
by Lou Fan11/20/2016 7:57:07 PM
Are we actually getting some good yds on rushing! Yes, let's keep it going!
by Lou Fan11/20/2016 7:57:06 PM
Is that Harrison Smith lieing down in pain? Thats not good!
by azviknigfan11/20/2016 7:53:11 PM
What happened to Harrison Smith?
by Jomama11/20/2016 7:53:07 PM
There you go D!!!! Great job! Now our offense needs to seal game with a TD here!
by Lou Fan11/20/2016 7:53:06 PM
Nice! Now someone wake the D up, and this games in the bag!
by azviknigfan11/20/2016 7:47:46 PM
Joe Buck, nice beard!
by KennyLL11/20/2016 7:46:47 PM
C'MON D, NOW IT'S YOUR TURN!!!!!! BIG STOP HERE!
by Lou Fan11/20/2016 7:46:46 PM
Yes baby!!!!!!!! TD!!!!! BOY, DID WE NEEDED THAT TD BY PATTERSON!!!!
by Lou Fan11/20/2016 7:46:44 PM
Only way Vikes make playoffs is div champ. They loose tie breakers win nearly every other NFC team except NYG
by KennyLL11/20/2016 7:46:43 PM
We've said it before, but this game is KEY for us to have a shot at the playoffs. If we win today, we'll be playing for 1st place against the Lions on Thanksgiving & if not we could fall 2 games behind in our division. THIS GAME IS A MUST!!!!!!!!!
by Lou Fan11/20/2016 7:41:00 PM
Hope I'm wrong...but this feels like another loss...defense really a disappointment....
by Lefty5211/20/2016 7:40:56 PM
We just can't make a stop right after we score. We just can't keep momentum on our side of the ball!!!!! That TD at the eof half was just killer!
by Lou Fan11/20/2016 7:40:53 PM
I know Zimmer by no means is an offensive coach, but If Zimmer can't get this D going, do we really need him coaching this team???? I'm just saying…….
by Lou Fan11/20/2016 7:40:50 PM
Geez. Whey does Bradford always take a sack????? Throw it out of bounds man!!!!!
by Lou Fan11/20/2016 7:40:46 PM
Palmer has had all day to throw the ball, Bradford not so.
by Jomama11/20/2016 7:40:43 PM
Time management. What the heck?
by Jomama11/20/2016 7:40:35 PM
Can our offense play with some urgency here!!!!! C'mon we have 3 to's & plenty of time to score!
by Lou Fan11/20/2016 7:40:32 PM
Never fails!!!! Wow, we just can't stop offense after we score on a big play! This TD is killer right before the half!