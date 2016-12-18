Greg Coleman said the Vikings are on the right path and just need a couple breaks
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:35:19 PM
Down by 28 is there any hope of throwing a ball downfield. I know they won't be wide open but give your wr a chance to make a play. Arrgghh
by MNfan4ever12/18/2016 8:35:05 PM
look on the bright side..the players all get a game check!
by Lisa D12/18/2016 8:35:00 PM
Trying to get their players hurt
by Jimdrybrinv back freeman12/18/2016 8:34:40 PM
Thank goodness I have this forum to vent on. I'd probably blow a blood vessel!
by keepinup12/18/2016 8:34:36 PM
bradford and the underneath pass..UGH
by Sara Cameron12/18/2016 8:34:32 PM
The new spelling for Vikings should be Quitters
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:33:42 PM
2-7 in the last 9 games!
by Lisa D12/18/2016 8:33:13 PM
I would like to see what Zimmer can do with average ballplayers. We'll never know until Spielman is gone
by keepinup12/18/2016 8:33:10 PM
Gutsy 3rd down stop by the defense.
by MNfan4ever12/18/2016 8:32:20 PM
We did play at home right? lol
by Lou fan12/18/2016 8:32:17 PM
i will listen to Kfan as soon as Paul Allen is done drinking the purple kool aid
by Lisa D12/18/2016 8:32:09 PM
Spielman should have been canned 5 years ago
by Sara Cameron12/18/2016 8:32:05 PM
C'mon Coach Pagano, have some mercy on us & let this game finish! lol
by Lou fan12/18/2016 8:31:57 PM
PA is making excuses like a champ
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:31:54 PM
Musgrave is so much better than these dopes
by Jimdry12/18/2016 8:30:52 PM
@Jimdry: At least for this season it will not matter in any game. Maybe next year?
by Lou fan12/18/2016 8:30:50 PM
Zimmer is like any other new coach. He isn't a magician. There is only one football God , Belichek.
by Dima12/18/2016 8:30:46 PM
Zimmers. Successor is ?
by Jimdry12/18/2016 8:30:42 PM
Mssief, they must be trying to beat the spread. Cackle!
by keepinup12/18/2016 8:30:39 PM
everything going according to script. Pack winning, Detroit losing , Vikings....not so much
by Lisa D12/18/2016 8:30:35 PM
I never thought Spielman was or is a genius
by Vikingfan196412/18/2016 8:30:30 PM
I can't listen to Paul Allen anymore. Just cant.
by Sara Cameron12/18/2016 8:30:25 PM
Zimmer called out his offensive line as being soft...and he was right. Ever since Zimmer has gone soft and so has this team. Time to move on.
by JusZfax12/18/2016 8:30:22 PM
I think for any team that takes pride in their organization this is unexceptable. This team always makes excuses. The GM is horrible, he has proven it, time after time. Coach is now a question, because he is supposed to run this team. It's seems like he lost this team a while ago.
by Dima12/18/2016 8:30:15 PM
CallPaul it would be more embarrassing to be dressed in purple face paint
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:30:09 PM
What's the purpose of a field goal down by 31? Why not practice going for it in case we need a conversion in a game that matters?
by Mssief12/18/2016 8:26:32 PM
I liked Zimmer
by Jimdry12/18/2016 8:26:28 PM
remember we had the best "D" in the league, going to super bowl, coach of the year,, speilman was a genius, seem like a dream
by Lisa D12/18/2016 8:26:25 PM
Brian (Boo Hoo) Robison past his prime? Say it aint so. He has been practicing his sack celebration in case he ever gets another on.
by Trkguy12/18/2016 8:26:21 PM
@CallPaul Yes.
by efrik212/18/2016 8:26:18 PM
31st ranked offense vs 28th ranked defense....Man Spielman has really hurt this team. It will take years to become competitive again. Years!
by Sara Cameron12/18/2016 8:26:15 PM
I thought this team would play light out today & travel to Green Bay to play for a playoff spot. When you have dumb players gifting TD's in the red zone, it's a poorly coached team! New head coach next year please!!!!
by Lou fan12/18/2016 8:26:04 PM
Talk about winning seasonus interruptus!
by Kalamazoo Bob12/18/2016 8:25:56 PM
I've never been so embarrassed to be a Vikings fan. This is every bit as bad as 41-doughnut.
by CallPaul12/18/2016 8:24:08 PM
I have to say. A team that believes in itself does not kick field goals
by Jimdry12/18/2016 8:24:04 PM
This team has both O issues and now D issues...linebackers big disappointment this year...lot to do in the off season without key draft choices....sad!